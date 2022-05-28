Monday is Memorial Day. It began as Decoration Day, a way to remember soldiers who died during the Civil War. After World War II, the holiday evolved to commemorate American military personnel who died in all wars.
The men and women we remember and who’s lives we celebrate on Memorial Day sacrificed their lives so the rest of us could enjoy the freedoms that exist in our great country. Not to minimalize the magnitude of the sacrifice these citizens made for their country, there was an even more profound sacrifice that was once made on behalf of all mankind. A couple of millennia ago, the sacrifice of Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of God, brought us freedom from sin and its eternal consequences.
Our founding fathers devised a system of government that, when followed, provides a level of political freedom never before experienced in the history of the world. The freedoms we enjoy contribute to making our earthly existence easier, less worrisome, and happier than would otherwise be possible.
But what does it benefit us if we gain the whole world and lose our soul?
Jesus sacrificed his life for a higher and better freedom than we can ever devise for ourselves. “There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” (Rom 8:1) As much as we appreciate the ultimate sacrifice of our fellow Americans that helped secure the freedoms of our way of life, it pales in light of the sacrifice Jesus paid to secure our eternal life, free from the ravages of sin. One day, after Christ returns in glory, God will destroy all that exists in this universe, and will create a new heaven and a new earth. No longer will there be any death, or tears, or sorrow — for there will be no more sin. But, alas, we do not yet live in that world. We are stilled mired in the muck of sin and bondage, of heartache and pain. How does God expect us to continue on in this life, let alone thrive, as we anticipate that which is yet to come? The answer is in the form of another sacrifice.
“I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your reasonable worship.” (Rom 12:1) God is calling each of us to sacrifice our worldly, rebellious self and live a life that is holy and acceptable to him. Sacrifice is the ultimate proof of true love. God proved his love for us through the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. For that same reason we honor our dead service men and women on Memorial Day. But God is calling each of us to be a “living” sacrifice – a life of visible, lived-out, physical actions – motivated by love for him and for one another. We are to “consider ourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus.” (Rom 6:11) So while we await the perfect, glorified life to come, we act as living sacrifices to God, holy and acceptable to him, which is a reasonable response of worship to him for what he has done for us in Christ. But how do we extricate ourselves from the habits and practices of the world into which we have been born?
The answer: don’t copy, be transformed. Being a living sacrifice for God means that we will not be copycats of the world. “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” (Rom 12:2) We are to reorient our thinking patterns from worldliness toward Godliness. We are to adjust our worldview in accordance with the new life we have been given. We sacrifice our old self in order to walk in newness of life in Christ. Then we will be able to discern the good, acceptable, and perfect will of God.
Freedom comes through sacrifice. We honor those who sacrificed their lives for their country. We worship and serve God for the sacrifice of his son. We offer ourselves as living sacrifices to God, holy and acceptable to him.
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.