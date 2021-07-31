We live in a world that consistently and aggressively attacks the ways of heaven’s citizens on earth. Christians are bombarded with advertisements and entertainment that appeal to our selfish desires. Sometimes we open ourselves to attacks by the things we do and what we watch and listen to. Other times invitations come to us as wolves in sheep’s clothing attempting to deceive, trick, and devour us.
Earthly ways are more common than heavenly ways and it is easy to be swayed. The ways of earthly citizens include seeking pleasure, popularity, money, and revenge. Unfortunately, the gospel seed sown in many Christians has been choked out by the weedy cares of this world that have been cultivated more than the heavenly seed. Talents have been buried in the ground instead of multiplied through wise investment. Many have forsaken the cross for fun and missed out on the greater and eternal good.
Jesus taught his disciples the default or primary ways that they should live. Deviations from the defaults were the exceptions and not the rule. In other words, to do something different than a default, there needed to be clear direction from headquarters. Defaults are the rule rather than the exception.
Many Christians today pray about whether to participate in default activities such as making disciples. If they don’t get a confirmation to participate, then they don’t participate. The opposite should occur, we should pray to see if we shouldn’t participate and if there is not confirmation, then we should do it. The burden of proof is on deviating from the default.
Jesus’s original disciples were transformed in their thinking and behavior. What was their motivation for following Jesus? Was it to have fun, be popular, or make money? No. Peter confessed that they had left their family and lived homeless lifestyles in order to learn the ways of the Messiah. They were after the eternal words and ways of life rather than the temporal pleasures of the world.
Jesus has already told us specific things to do and ways to behave. These things have been faithfully recorded in scripture so that we don’t have to guess what his will is.
There are many things that Jesus taught that can be considered defaults, but there are some that are most important and dominant. These are the highest order defaults for our lives and are the passion and hallmark of disciples. These defaults are the great commandments, the great priority, and the great commission and they should be actively pursued in our lives.
Jesus said that the greatest commandments in the Law were to love God with all we are and to love our neighbors as ourselves (Matthew 22:37-39). Later he commanded his disciples to love others as He had loved them. He also said that those that loved him obeyed his commandments. Love of God and others should always be our default.
Jesus taught his disciples the great priority to seek the Kingdom of God and his righteousness first (Matthew 6:33). This is consistent with loving God completely. This means that we seek after God and his ways before anything else. Our default priority is God’s way and not the world’s way.
Jesus commanded his disciples to make disciples (Matthew 28:19-20). We shouldn’t wonder whether it is God’s will for us to make disciples. Our lives should be structured around making disciples. Anything different strays from the default.
Would God and others say that these great defaults are the dominant descriptors of our life? Are we loving God and others as Jesus did? Are we seeking God’s Kingdom and His righteousness before anything else? How many disciples have we made lately? Is it clear that we are living for eternal rewards rather than temporary ones?
Let’s get back to the default operating conditions of our Creator, that we might bring glory to our Lord and Master. Our lives work best when we live according to the Designers default operating settings.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.