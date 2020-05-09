Happy Mother’s Day to all of you mothers and grandmothers, foster mothers, those of you who have, perhaps been a mother to a child next door or down the street. May this Mother’s Day be a special day for each of you.
May I share a tribute with you of my mother? “Dear Mom, I regret that my appreciation of all that you poured into my life has not been understood until my later years in life. Thank you for living a life of faith in God. Thank you for helping us memorize Bible passages by saying them as bedtime prayers, like the 23rd Psalm and Psalm 19:14. Thank you for nudging me along in understanding the Beatitudes in Matthew chapter 5. Thank you, that I could trust you to confess some guilt and shame, like the time that I was a bully at school and you merely asked me what I was going to do about it. The next day I went to the boy and told him I wouldn’t ever do that again and Mom, I haven’t. A lasting gift that you have left our family has been your prayers for each of us, which has extended to your grandchildren. I love you, mom.”
In my early years as the pastor here at Thorp, a dear lady in the church came to me one Mother’s Day and told that she hated Mother’s Day. The reason for her resentment of the day was that her children had made some bad decisions in life and were not doing well. To this day I have not preached a Mother’s Day sermon, because there are other women who have feelings of guilt like my friend, or they have not been able to have children, or things like divorce have altered opportunities to be the mother they desired to be. I have a sister and a daughter, both of whom have not been able to have children. My heart goes out to them.
I have learned that God hears the prayers of couples who call to the Lord for his favor of being parents, like Hannah, in 1 Samuel pleaded to God for a son and he blessed her with a son. For my daughter, Kathy and her husband Chris, God answered their prayers in his own way. Kathy is an administrator in a pre-school in Athens, Georgia. After many years of praying for children, one day Kathy received a phone call from a friend who told her of a 4-month-old baby girl whose mother was going to be incarcerated for a year or two. Rather than turn the baby over to the state would she and Chris pray about taking it into their home. They knew of the possibility of bonding with this baby girl, her name is Kendall, and then having to return Kendall to her mother upon her release from prison. They made the choice to take Kendall.
Kendall was 2 when her mother was released from prison. At that point Kathy and Chris consulted an attorney in hopes that they could keep Kendall, but the attorney wisely told them that the court would rule in favor of the mother. The attorney suggested to them that by remaining friends with the mother they may able to continue a relationship with Kendall. So they did and Kendall would be with Kathy and Chris a weekend or two every month for five or six years. As time went on the mother began to go back into old ways and they became homeless and were couch surfing. Without an address Kendall was not established in a school, at which point Kathy and Chris asked the mother if Kendall could live with them during the week and attend school.
An agreement was made for her to live with Kathy, but she would be with her mother on weekends and during the summer vacation.
An interesting thing though was that Kendall was not allowed to see Kathy and Chris as mom and dad even though this arrangement continued for three or more years. During these years the mother continued to live a dysfunctional life and her health was deteriorating. Kendall’s relationship with her mother became very strained.
Two years ago, on April 14, Janie and I were driving to visit Kathy, when we received a call from Kathy telling us that Kendall’s mother had passed away. Two days after the mother’s death, Janie and Kathy were taking Kendall to school and she asked Kathy, “Would be OK if I called you and Chris, Mom and Dad?” This is a tragic story, but God provided Kendall with a home and Kathy and Chris with a daughter.
On this Mother’s Day may God give you with the desires of your heart in his will.
Roger McCune is the pastor of the Thorp Community Church.