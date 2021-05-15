I hope I get an “A”’ on that paper! I hope my team wins! I hope it doesn’t rain today! It seems that hope has become nothing more than wishful thinking. But it is actually so much more. Hope is confident expectation or anticipation. But where does this confidence come from?
Every day people face poverty, hunger, disease, terrorism, war, human trafficking, prostitution, murder, rape, (I could go on). People long for, dare I say hope for, something better. Many have concluded there is no reasonable basis for hope; that things will get better is an illusion. I wish to tell you that it doesn’t have to be that way.
The Apostle Paul told the people of Ephesus that when they were separate from Christ they were without hope and without God in the world. (Eph 2:12) The truth is, the more our Western culture denies the existence of God, the more people try to “fix” the problems of society based on their own wisdom — and fail — the more hopelessness abounds.
The inference of putting one’s hope in God, is refusing to place one’s confidence in anything else — not the created or material order and not in ourselves. During the COVID-19 crisis many have been living in fear with little hope for the future. Others have placed their hope in the creation and distribution of a vaccine. Do you have confidence this will change things? I’m not so sure. We fail miserably at being our own gods.
The New Testament writers speak of God as the source and object of hope. “We have put our hope in the living God, who is the Savior of all men, and especially those who believe.” (1 Tim 4:10) That hope is founded in the conviction that God keeps his promises and for Christians that has to do with Jesus as the fulfillment of the promised reconciliation of mankind with God. We have the hope of eternal salvation with God because our sins are forgiven through the death and resurrection of Jesus. “God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ.” (2 Cor 5:19)
Even as we look back at Christ’s redemptive work on the cross, we also look forward with hope to his second coming. Because Jesus is alive and sitting at the right hand of God, we hope for his return even as God promised. Accompanying this hope of the second coming of Christ is the expectancy of a new heaven and a new earth and the resurrection of those in Christ. One day, God is going to create a new place for us where there will be no pain, no evil, and no death. It will be as God intended for humankind from the beginning before the rebellion separated us from him. Given the assurance of this hope, we can live in the present with confidence and can face the future with courage. We meet trials triumphantly because we know that “suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope.” (Rom 5:3-4) Such hope is not simply passive resignation, but rather it is confident endurance in the face of opposition. “We have this hope as an anchor for the soul, firm and secure.” (Heb 6:19)
Hope enables us to face the future with confidence. “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (Is 40:31) The apostle Peter instructs us to “always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have.” (1 Peter 3:15) So here you have it. My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. On Christ the solid rock I stand; all other ground is sinking sand.
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.