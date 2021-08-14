I’m a relatively new gardner. I’m also a relatively bad gardener. I planted almost 30 tomato plants and so far I have eaten a total of three tomatoes with not much hope of seeing many more by the looks of my plants. As I began to research how to get more production out of my tomatoes, I came across a video that showed me something that seemed counterintuitive. When transplanting a tomato plant, the man said to cut off all of the branches except for the top two or three, then bury it up to its neck in the soil.
I thought to myself “how could that help it? Doesn’t it get all of its energy from photosynthesis, which would require the leaves to soak up the sun?” As if to respond to my question, the man said that the tomato needs an extensive root system before it starts to grow above the ground. Being the eccentric tree hugger that I am, I was only thinking about how much that would hurt the tomato plant, instead of helping it. I’m sure if the plant could communicate it would express its displeasure in its pain and lack of foresight.
The same is true in our lives. In fact the opening chapter in James says to “count pure joy when you face trials of many kinds because the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” That seems a bit crazy, as nobody wants trials, struggling, or suffering. But think about this for a minute. Look back on your life and hopefully notice that some of the most troubling times in our lives are the most beneficial. It doesn’t feel like it at the moment of course. We probably feel a lot like the tomato plant that’s just been heavily pruned and buried up to its neck.
It’s super easy when things aren’t going the way we think they should to think, “why God? Where are you? How could you let this happen to me?”
It’s not that God always causes these things to happen (just ask Job about that), but that somehow God has the ability to use difficult situations for growing us to become stronger and more fruitful for the betterment of humanity in God’s kingdom.
Romans 8:28 “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”
Jacob Wilkinson is the pastor at Ellensburg and Cle Elum Seventh-day Adventist churches.