A big lie I heard in my childhood and have heard throughout my life is that God’s way is boring. Fifty-two years ago at the age of 27, I chose God’s way over the selfish way that I had been living. My perception of Christians changed immediately.
I chose to move into an apartment with three Christian fellows. I discovered that the area I had begun to live in while attending San Jose State College was saturated with Christians. There were apartments full of Christians all around the apartment that I had moved into. One apartment full of Christians was above an old and small grocery store. When you climbed the outside stairs, you came to the door to their apartment. Hanging on the door was a well-sanded and lacquered toilet seat. When you opened up the lid of the toilet seat you saw a picture of Benjamin Franklin. I could tell immediately that they were fun-loving.
From then on, they included me in their lively and meaningful times together. We drove 30 miles each Sunday to a church in Palo Alto that college students (and I) loved. My perception of Christians totally changed in those early years of my Christian life.
Allow me to share why I still believe that obeying God is the very opposite of boring. First of all, God is the wonderful Creator of all we enjoy. The world he created is not boring. He created fruits, colors, tastes, music, sexuality, oceans, trees, love, families, athletic ability, and much more. The Bible says the following about all he created: “… God, who richly provides us with everything for our enjoyment.” (1 Timothy 6:17, NIV)
But, like what we create today, God also has given us instructions on how we are to use what he created. We enjoy them fully only if we follow the instructions for their use he has given to us. For example, we can have fun, unless we do it at another’s expense.
All that God created can be enjoyed to the full, as long as we follow God’s instructions. This is true of relationships. Relationships with others can be great or tragic, depending on whether or not we follow God’s instructions. The key words in relationships are such words as love, righteousness, gentleness, kindness, forgiveness, confession of wrong, and the list goes on.
Do God’s guidelines work? Of course they do? Why do we not do all of them? It is because apart from God’s life coming into us, we are selfish creatures. ”For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God …” (Romans 3:23, NIV) “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it? (Jeremiah 17:9, NIV)
But God has made it possible for us to start over. He sent his Son to take the penalty for all of our sin. And when we receive his gift of forgiveness, we become born again, so we will have the power and the desire to follow His rules. Then, we become able to fully enjoy God and each other the way God wants us to enjoy life.
The results? First of all, we will have better relationships. Many of the friendships I enjoyed from those early years of my Christian life, I still enjoy — 50-year friendships! Obeying God builds and fills our life rather than drains it. “Do not get drunk on wine, which leads to debauchery (emptiness). Instead, be filled with the Spirit. (Ephesians 5:18, NIV) Someone recently posted on Facebook two pictures of himself — a picture of him in an emaciated state before he stopped using drugs and him in his present healthy state. The contrast between the two could not have been more opposite! God’s way is the best by far!
What is the goal of this article? Choose God’s way! It will not necessarily be the easiest way, but it will be the best way! If it is a new choice for, on Thanksgiving Day you will have much more to thank God for. For you will be able to thank God for the rich and full life he gives. His way of life is meaningful, for you will be part of his eternal plan. And it is a loving life, for you will be loving others as he loves us!
Larry Cory is Director of Discipleship and Chestnut Street Baptist and past pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.