Look, over there … no, over there. I smell barbecue. Cell phone vibration. Squirrel. Screen time. Wrong turn.
Distractions keep us from the new life that God has given to us. They divert us onto pathways that lead us into waterless oases and leave us empty, tired, and thirsty. They lure us by their shine and movement, but we end up with hooks in our lips pulled in directions that we did not plan to go and flopping around in breathless confusion.
So how do we stay on the straight, narrow, and blessed path that God has planned for us? How do we immunize ourselves against the hollow hopes of distractions and deceptions? How do we focus the wandering eye and lustful ear on things leading to more abundant life?
Heavenly goals
One of the simplest ways to live the new life that God intended for us is to set God inspired and God centered goals. Goals help us to prioritize our time, energy, and money on what is most important, focus our minds and prayers on things above and not below, and helps us to live consistently with our God given purpose. Without goals it is easy to be distracted with less important things, more likely to be aimless and blown around by the winds of fad, and more likely to become engulfed in someone else’s unholy plans.
If goals are so beneficial, then why don’t people use them more commonly? Is it because of the fear of failure? No one likes to set them-self up for failure. However, the greatest failure is to live an aimless or destructive life. One step in the right direction is better than no step at all. Failing in the right direction is better than success in the wrong direction.
Tips for setting Heavenly goals
The Bible does not specifically command us to set goals, but it does tell us to think, speak, and live in certain ways. Setting goals is simply a tool to help us achieve God’s commandments. There are certainly plenty of examples of people led by God’s Spirit that set goals. There are also examples of biblical figures making vows, but goals are different. Goals are targets that we aim to hit with God’s help. Goals help us build holy disciplines instead of produce failed promises.
Here are some guidelines to help set heavenly goals:
n Ask God for guidance
n Make goals consistent with scripture
n Make goals consistent with your God given purpose
n Set goals that require faith and courage
n Set interim goals as milestones to achieve lifetime goals
n Make them measurable so that you can track progress and achievement
Here are some examples of annual goals:
n Read or listen to the entire Bible this year
n Pray for wisdom, strength, and love every morning
n Worship and thank God before every meal
n Help build your family by …
n Help build the church by …
n Live and verbalize the gospel daily
n Help the poor in Jesus name by …
n Fast a harmful behavior for 40 days
n Take a growth risk by …
Try anchoring your goals to things that you know you are going to do every day. For example, everyone wakes up, goes to sleep, brushes their teeth, and eats. This makes it easy to remember and to build into your life. Longer-term goals might be associated with birthdays, new years, decades, or entire lives.
Write your goals down and revisit them regularly. One of my favorite times of the year is when I compare the goals to accomplishments at the end of the year. In most years it is a time for celebration, thanksgiving, and faith building. Shortcomings in one year may be recycled for the next year.
Direction and blessing
God calls us to a new life full of meaning, blessing, and purpose. Setting heavenly goals is an exciting and effective way to stay on the narrow path and head in the direction of heaven. Furthermore, it will help to deepen your relationship with God. It will keep you from the empty pursuits of distracted living and keep you from being aimless and fruitless. Seize the day and aim heavenward!
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.