Christians everywhere talk about being blessed.
We see this word everywhere, don’t we? Maybe it is on a plaque on your wall at home, maybe it is on a piece of jewelry or a tattoo; we certainly use this word a lot. It is even a trending hashtag (#blessed). But do we truly know what it means to be blessed?
Matthew begins the Sermon on the Mount, or the Discourse on Discipleship as someone else once said, with nine statements about being blessed. We call these statements in Matthew 5, the Beatitudes. This section of verses is called the beatitudes because of how the Latin translates the Greek word for blessed. Makarios is the Greek word that is here translated as blessed, but the Latin word is beatus, which means “happy, blissful, fortunate, or flourishing”.
The beatitudes can be technically called by their Greek term (more appropriately so) as macarisms, and macarisms were widespread throughout the ancient world.
Jonathan Pennington, in his book “The Sermon on the Mount and Human Flourishing,” states, “A macarism is a makarios statement that ascribes happiness or flourishing to a particular person or state. A macarism is a pronouncement, based on observation, that a certain way of being in the world produces human flourishing and felicity.”
Ahh, human flourishing, the good life, something we all want.
A word in the OT that speaks of human flourishing (similar to the full meaning of “shalom”) is “asher” (or “asre”).
Of the 45 instances of asher in the Old Testament the vast majority are in Psalms and Proverbs, and that is fitting because Asher is a wisdom-oriented word and it describes the happy state of the one who lives wisely. In this sense, asher is closely related to shalom.
The first word in Psalm 1 is, you guessed it, asher, and that Psalm speaks of the one who prospers is the one who is wise, flees sin, and abides closely to the water of life. Psalm 2 uses asher when it says, “Blessed are all who take refuge in him.” Those who seek refuge in the Son are wise and flourishing (ie. blessed). The Psalmist knew that true happiness and flourishing is lived within the gracious covenant that God has given to his people.
Proverbs makes the appeal to find the good life (aka human flourishing) through living wisely. The blessed one in Proverbs is the one who finds wisdom, who fears the Lord and living in wisely in obedience to God.
The NT equivalent to asher is makarios which is the word that opens up Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 5. Jesus had healed people physically, ministered to them deeply, and now was teaching them how to live fully.
Jesus is saying that those who follow him are truly flourishing as humans and truly living the good life. The beatitudes are not telling someone that if they are peacemakers, meek, or persecuted for righteousness sake then they can expect to get divine blessings from God. Instead, Jesus is saying that those who are those things are living the good life as his children submitting to his laws and they will dwell with him forever.
The truly good life is not about health, wealth, and prosperity, but it is living wisely in the fear of the Lord no matter what the culture dictates. The good life as taught by Jesus in the Beatitudes (and seen in Psalms and Proverbs — ok all of Scripture really) is a topsy-turvy reversal of the world’s values, and those who live this good life will look different from those around them and will not ultimately be the losers. The good life is not about pursuing riches and women but hungering and thirsting for righteousness. The good life is following Jesus even if that means being treated harshly for it.
Truth is, the good life will probably not look like the good life to the world around us, but it will certainly be understood to be true shalom and human flourishing to the followers of Jesus.
