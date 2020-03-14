If you asked a random person on the street what weighs most heavily on their mind, most likely it would be something regarding a situation where they just don’t know what is going to happen. A diagnosis, a career, a relationship crisis, the choices of a child; all circumstances that create great discomfort, anxiety, a loss of control.
We like control don’t we? Even those of us who are more extroverted, go-with-the-flow, or obnoxious (some might say) are prone to using those personality traits to cover our anxiety over NOT having control.
I have a five-year-old daughter, so Frozen and Frozen 2 are staples in our house… OK, OK… I would have bought the blu-ray/dvd/digital combo pack even if I didn’t have a 5 year old. #guiltyascharged
Maybe you’re not as big of an animated movie fan as I am, but Jesus has routinely used themes and imagery in some of the most popular movies to stir my heart and invite me to dig in to my own junk or doubts and how I handle it when Jesus calls me “Into the Unknown.”
Many of the themes that are explored in both movies is the reaction to circumstances beyond our control. How do we deal with uncertainty in the future? How do we cope with anxiety? What do we do when our future is unclear. In his comedic relief ways, Olaf highlights this by letting kids dress him up and stick crystals in him saying, “we’re calling this, controlling what you can when things are out of control.”
What do you use to give yourself a sense of control when life is out of control? Be honest… schedule? Food? Alcohol? Porn? Cell phone games? Video games? Hunting/Fishing? Binge-watching Netflix, ESPN, or the latest season of The Voice? Obsessively maintain your housework? Micromanage or helicopter parenting your kids?
Let’s be real here… We don’t have control. All we have is the ILLUSION of control. We don’t have control, we have anxiety. Even in our life following Jesus we find ourselves using religiosity or tradition to ease our loss of control. Almost making bargains, “If I do these things faithfully then that means that God will do X, Y, or Z.” We get familiar with our jobs, family schedule, and the routine of church and/or Bible study, then we expect that
Has Jesus called you into the unknown? If your answer is “no,” I’d encourage you to re-evaluate your theology about what “following Jesus” looks like. Jesus told His disciples in Mark 16:24-25 “If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross, and follow me. If you try to hang on to your life, you will lose it. But if you give up your life for my sake, you will save it.” Jesus didn’t mean for this to be just an “amen” opportunity when the pastor speaks it from the pulpit, but a lifestyle of trust, faith, and taking bold steps into the unknown with Jesus.
Grand Pabbie tells Elsa and Anna, “When one can see no future, all one can do is the next right thing.” What is your unknown? Is it a source of anxiety that you are seeking to control? Is Jesus asking something of you that is scary and leaves you grasping at straws? Perhaps grief and loss have taken your breath away and you’re left wondering how to move forward into a new normal.
Jesus doesn’t ask us to have complete understanding, or wisdom, or all the answers… but He commands us to follow Him, to lay down all control and follow Him into the unknown of serving His Kingdom. In John 1:50, when Nathaneal is shocked by Jesus knowing Him, Jesus responds by asking him, “Do you believe this just because I told you I had seen you under the fig tree? You will see greater things than this.””
In other words, if you’re willing to follow Jesus into the unknown of your future, you will see even greater things than you ever expected or imagine.
Do the next right thing.
Rebecca Thomas is the associate pastor at New Life Kittitas.