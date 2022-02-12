There are many ways we can look at our lives and the universe we live in, but the following are the most in contrast with each other: 1) there is no supernatural realm and 2) there is a supernatural reality. Or, in other words, nature is all there is or there is a supernatural world beyond the natural world.
If we believe there is no supernatural realm, that rules out much of what is described in the Bible. That also determines how we look at the Bible. To those who reject the supernatural, the Bible becomes nothing more than a book full of fantasies. For example, the Bible clearly teaches that Jesus is the Son of God who was murdered and rose from the dead. Those who believe that there is no supernatural reality reject the account of a miraculous resurrection from the dead and believe it is merely a primitive myth.
This is called an anti-supernatural presupposition (a belief that is held prior to looking at any evidence). I became a believer in the reality of the supernatural realm in graduate school in college. Before that, I did not believe that there was a supernatural side to life. My minor was biology. To the best of my recollection, all of the classes I took in biology were taught with an anti-supernatural presupposition. And that is how I looked at my life and the universe in those days.
This anti-supernatural view is summed up in the statement: “the present is the key to the past.” This view is called “uniformitarianism” — if there are no miracles taking place in the present, then no miracles have ever taken place.
The title to this article is “It is all in how you look at it.” In my college days, I never thought much at all that there was any other way of looking at life. The possibility of there being a supernatural realm rarely entered my mind. But is it fair to rule out the possibility of a supernatural realm without even considering it as a possibility? Is there any evidence that there is a God and that he wants to know us in a personal way?
Consider this illustration. You are marooned on an island in the South Pacific. You have not seen anyone for a year, so you assume you are all alone. Then, as you are walking along the beach, you see engraved in the sand: “Hi!” But, you know that you are alone on the island, so you ignore what you saw in the sand. Later, you see a half-eaten hamburger. Still, you are sure you are alone, so you once more ignore what you see.
Is there evidence in plain sight that we humans are not alone? Could there be overwhelming evidence as plain to us as the “Hi!” in the sand that there is a Creator God who wants to know us? Listen to what one verse in the Bible has to say to us. “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature — have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse.” (Romans 1:20)
Listen to some of the many “Hi!”s that cry out to us from nature (or creation): 1) Can our amazing brains come to us apart from a Creator? 2) Can the delicate balance needed for us and all of life to survive just have happened? (just the right distance from the sun, just the right oxygen in the atmosphere, just the right balance of plant and animal life, and many more)
If you reject that there is a supernatural, I challenge you to look at all that makes it possible for plants and animals and for us to survive and reject the possibility that Someone is saying “Hi!” to us. Also, read the Bible with an openness to the possibility that its authors were guided by God. And, finally, consider the possibility that you will discover as I did, over 50 years ago, that Jesus Christ is the Son of God who died to pay the penalty for our sins so that we all could have eternal life. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)
“It is all in how you look at it!”
Larry Cory is Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.