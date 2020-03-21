Is there a God? Should not this question be at the forefront of everyone’s mind? It should have been for me, but for 27 years I did a pretty good job of not thinking about it or asking that question. I was a drunken sailor and after that I was a drunken fraternity man. I did not want to think about God, for I knew that if there was a holy God, he would not approve of the way I was living.
But that lifestyle was getting old when my brother came back from the Viet Nam war as a born-again Christian. It was the right time for me. For a life where there was no God or an unknowable God seemed to me to be a very empty and meaningless life. My brother told me that he had come to know God in a personal way. A few weeks after he left, I was ready to give it a try. As I lay on my bed in our fraternity house, I asked Jesus Christ to come into my life. In Revelation 3:20 Jesus Christ says the following: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” I opened the door of my heart and invited Jesus to come in; and he came in. Suddenly, I realized that an empty place within me was no longer empty. As I lay there, I wondered why I had waited so long, for I knew that my life had just begun.
That was over 50 years ago, and he is much more real to me today than he was at that moment. But I realize that the best is yet to come. The Bible clearly tells us that our lives do not end at our deaths. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is described in the Bible as the foundation for the future hope of all who put their trust in him.
Many a skeptic has tried to disprove Jesus’ resurrection. Many of them ended up by becoming believers. They were unable to ignore the facts; such as the fact that the early believers went to their deaths rather than deny Jesus. History tells us that they were willing to die because they believed that as Jesus rose from the dead, so they would be raised from the dead also.
The skeptics also needed to ignore that worship services began immediately to take place on Sundays because the early believers were gathering to remember Jesus’ resurrection on Sunday. They also needed to ignore that believers practiced baptism, which symbolized the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus. The skeptics needed to come up with another explanation for why baptism started having this meaning. Hardened skeptics continued to not believe, but others came to believe that the resurrection of Jesus from the dead is an historical event. And, it is an historical event that gives believers great hope for their futures.
Now, much closer to my own final days on earth than I was those more than 50 years ago when I invited Jesus into my life, I face my own last days with great hope. Why? For, what is ahead for me is not empty and meaningless, but my future is one of great fulfillment and meaning. I am nearer than ever before to meeting God face to face. And I look forward greatly to that day, for the God I know is love.
Again, Jesus said these words: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” If you have not met him yet in a personal way, he is only a prayer away. Here is a sample prayer. “Jesus I want you to come into my life. I admit that I am a sinner. Thank you for forgiving me and dying for my sin. Please come into my life and make me the person you want me to be.”
Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.