Inner peace is something that is desired by everyone. It feels better than the alternative – turmoil, ulcers, heartburn, and headaches. It also results in a happier and more prosperous life. Can you think of anyone who doesn’t want inner peace?
Unfortunately, the world is full of conflicting ideas about how to achieve inner peace. Some would say to empty your mind and forsake your desires. Others would teach to follow your own feelings, desires, and dreams. Still others would say to renew your mind and accept God’s leading in life and His desires for your life.
These all can’t be true because some contradict each other and are mutually exclusive. They are not all different paths that lead to the same outcome. Some approaches may provide temporary peace while others claim to provide lasting, even everlasting, peace. What is the true way that leads to peace that remains? Is true peace something we can manufacture within ourselves or is it something that has to be given to us from above?
Truth and peace
Oddly, sometimes the lack of true and lasting peace that we experience in life is because we haven’t made peace with the truth. We feel unsettled, conflicted, guilty, or fearful because we have not embraced the truth. There is a truth void in our life that cries out to be filled.
We reject truth because we want different outcomes from what the truth brings. We don’t accept the supernatural because we want to explain everything in natural terms. We don’t accept the truth of God because we don’t want to be controlled by God. We reject God’s standard of morality because we like to do what makes us feel good. We reject the gospel of peace because we want to earn our salvation. In short, we accept lies instead of embracing the truth (Romans 1:25).
We all know that decisions that are based on fallacy will result in bad decisions and those that are informed by truth will result in good decisions. Bad decisions result in pain and turmoil, good decisions result in healing and peace. What is the truth that leads to peace?
God and truth
There are different categories of truth and some categories are more important for peace making than others. The truth that leads to peace is more spiritual in nature than scientific. It is more about ethics and relationships than physics. The type of truth that contributes to peace is more about our relationship to God and view of the future than to circumstances and the mistakes of the past.
If Jesus is who He says He is—the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6)—then only belief in Him will bring us lasting peace and reconciliation. If Jesus is the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6), then only obedience to His leadership will result in peace. If God’s indwelling Spirit produces peace, then the Spirit from above is necessary to produce the fruit of peace (Galatians 5:22). If the gospel of peace is the only way to salvation, then only it can be relied upon for eternal peace.
Something happens when we make peace with the truth. Embracing the truth releases our anxiety, addresses our guilt, and overcomes our fear. It crushes the conflict that robs us of peace. It cleanses us of unrighteousness and the associated heavenly wrath (Ephesians 2:2).
Making peace
Making peace with the truth will produce peace inside of you that transcends your circumstances and your times. Without making peace with God, there will always be a hunger and thirst for illusive peace, there will always be unsettled wrath to contend with, there will always be separation from the source of peace.
The truth of the gospel of peace will set you free to experience a peace that passes your understanding. The Holy Spirit who leads you into all truth will produce the fruit of peace as He leads and fills you.
This world needs more peace and those that have experienced peace with God can help others experience peace. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God” (Matthew 5:9).
Peace be with you.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D., is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.