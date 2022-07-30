Teague McKamey

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Human experience is a bit like a funhouse mirror-maze: I’m trying to find my way while surrounded by my reflection. Every one of my images is a wall. None can offer me forward progress or exit. Christianity makes a similar diagnosis: the problem is self. My problem is me.

These days, self is touted as the path to freedom. We work on self-image using self-help. Every other movie tells us to believe in ourselves. “You do you” is today’s mantra. We even have a magazine called “Self.” Agent Smith, the self-replicating virus in “The Matrix,” could be our poster boy when he says, “Me, me, me” and is answered by one of his copies: “Me too!”

Recommended for you