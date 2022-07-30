...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures
approaching 110 to 115. Very warm overnight lows in the upper
60s to lower 70s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Human experience is a bit like a funhouse mirror-maze: I’m trying to find my way while surrounded by my reflection. Every one of my images is a wall. None can offer me forward progress or exit. Christianity makes a similar diagnosis: the problem is self. My problem is me.
These days, self is touted as the path to freedom. We work on self-image using self-help. Every other movie tells us to believe in ourselves. “You do you” is today’s mantra. We even have a magazine called “Self.” Agent Smith, the self-replicating virus in “The Matrix,” could be our poster boy when he says, “Me, me, me” and is answered by one of his copies: “Me too!”
How do I get out of this mirror-maze? I need to look away from the mirror, away from my own image, and put my eyes on the walkway. If I look there, I’ll find my way to freedom.
Jesus put it this way: “If anyone wants to come after me, he must deny himself, take up his cross daily, and follow me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life because of me will save it” (Luke 9:23-24). Freedom is found as I look away from myself and to Jesus. He is the way (John 14:6).
Jesus said, “I tell you the truth: the Son can do nothing out from Himself. He can only do what He sees the Father doing” (John 5:19). Even though Jesus possesses divine power, ability, and prerogative, He doesn’t function based on self; self is not His source. The Father is. This is a model for us. Freedom is found, not when we live out from ourselves, but when we live out from Christ.
This is by design. Originally, we were made in the image of God. We were made to reflect another, not ourselves. We were meant to draw identity from God. Instead, we lapsed into self-referential futility. Identity crisis might be humanity’s defining crisis. We think maybe the key to who we are is our interests, economic status, sexuality, gender (or not), race, political views, or 1,000 other things. We try to understand who we are by staring in the mirror, so to speak. But what vision of humanity can we find if I stare in my mirror, and you stare in yours, and 7 billion other people live entranced by 7 billion other mirrors?
The only way out of this labyrinth is to look away from self-image and back to God, whose image we’re meant to be. Understanding ourselves by who God is then allows us to understand our relationship to others and to the world around us. It is no surprise that our socio-political landscape is an ethical melee. When self-image guides ethics, there is nothing to inform conscience, only opinion and legal precedent. Opinion and legal precedent are the same as no standard at all. The result is civilized anarchy.
Today, Jesus is inviting each of us to walk away from the mirror. Our own image promises to be a door but is just a wall we keep banging our heads on. Christ is the only path out, and He is the only door to freedom (John 10:9).
Teague McKamey lives in Ellensburg with his wife and two children. He is an Elder at Thorp Community Church and blogs at thevoiceofone.org.