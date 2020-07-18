Like most in our society, I am greatly concerned about the recent tragic events that have led to nation-wide protests. Like most Americans, I hope that we will handle it properly, so that we can become a better country.
It has become clear to me that the simple solution is for us to treat each other as we want to be treated. There has been much that has happened in recent weeks that was not based on this Golden Rule. Below is a long list of what it looks like when we treat others as we want them to treat us. The Golden Rule is found in both the Old Testament (Leviticus 19:18) and the New Testament (Matthew 7:12, 22:39; Luke 6:31; Romans 13:9; Galatians 5:14).
Here is a list of what I believe we can all agree upon:
1) It is arrogant and wrong for anyone to believe that their race is superior to any other race.
2) A policeman brutally killing a helpless man is an egregious wrong that should outrage everyone.
3) Every person should be treated fairly, and no person should receive special treatment.
4) Two wrongs do not make a right.
5) We should truly listen to each other, as we want others to listen to us.
6) We should be allowed to freely make our own decisions without being pressured.
7) No one is completely innocent of racism — we should admit that we are all part of the problem.
8) We all need to admit it when we are wrong.
9) We need to, somehow, go beyond “us and them” to “we.”
10) It is good to protest and be angry when there is a severe injustice that takes place.
11) Anger is right when it is constructive anger and very wrong when it is destructive anger.
12) The majority of people in our country do not want our country to be completely torn down so a very vocal minority can build it up again their way.
13) Because there will always be criminals and people who do evil, we will always need those who enforce good laws.
14) Those law-enforcement authorities who abuse their power should face justice themselves.
15) Law enforcement officers should not treat any race differently.
16) There is a need in our society for strong families. Fatherless and motherless families are weaker families.
17) Policemen should not use any more force than is absolutely necessary.
18) People should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
19) Forcing one’s views on others through bullying and intimidation is wrong.
20) We should not project blame on others for our bad and irresponsible choices.
21) Both anarchy and a dictatorship is not what we want for our country.
So, the issues that are facing our country are many and when they are all happening at the same time, they can become very complex. Especially, when we are doing anything that is obviously wrong, but are calling it right. If we are calling wrong right, we are in danger of losing the good in our country because of the mishandling of the bad. The mishandling of the bad can result in the loss of order and freedom in our country. Once we lose it, it is much harder to win back.
We do not want to be like a surgeon who cuts out the sick part of his or her patient in such a sloppy way that he or she loses the patient. If we disagree with the above common-sense rules, we will be choosing what will lead to our own destruction..
It appears to me that we are at a very crucial time in our country. Some wrongs occurring recently are so outrageous that unless they are handled in a correct and controlled way, we are very much in danger of losing the patient. The patient is all of us. Let’s be adults about this and not children. As adults, we can guide our country toward being a better nation. Let us guide America to be an example of how to best deal with our wrongs in the correct way.
Larry Cory is the Director of Discipleship at Chestnut Street Baptist and pastor and assistant pastor in Ellensburg.