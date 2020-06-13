My planned comments on Father’s Day have taken a bit of a sideline as addressing events in our nation seem to more important just now. Still, just another old, white guy lecturing on race relationships may not only be unhelpful, but perhaps a part of the problem. Still, let me briefly write about an issue I can speak about from personal experience.
I lived in Orange County, California in 1992 during the Rodney King riots in south-central Los Angeles. I could see the plumes of smoke from the fires set. Three days of destructive rioting was not stopped until both the California National Guard and 3,500 Federal troops arrived on the scene. Unlike these events of the past weeks, there was little protest compared to the destruction, but justified anger about racial prejudice and an unfair system lay at the root of the riots.
About four days after the riots ended, my Presbyterian church in Westminster, California, filled our church van with food and clothing. I was tapped to deliver the donations to a mostly African-American Presbyterian church in the area of the riots that was a distribution center.
It was a surreal experience. Literally every place you could buy food — grocery stores, corner markets, restaurants — had been burned to the ground. Almost every other store had been looted. National Guard, Army, and Marines manned may rooftops with rifles in hand.
The church was a hive of activity, filled with some of the nicest and most faithful Christian people I have ever met — all African-American — who had been busy organizing aid since the riots began for the many people who could no longer buy food or had had lost their homes. You could see many were exhausted, but still kept a steady pace sorting and organizing donations.
I felt guilty when they thanked me profusely for what I had brought, realizing that we had given out of our excess from our safe homes, while they were sharing the love of Christ to their community on the front line.
As I drove away I wished everyone I knew could have seen and met these brothers and sisters in Christ. You see, for the last few days most of the white people I knew had watched the devastation of South-Central LA by African-Americans (this was one of the first riots to be shown live on TV). While few would even mention it out loud, one of the results of this riot was an increase of racial prejudice among many whites. Blacks had burned their own communities down and why should we care if they don’t?
I slightly fear the same result from the current protests and destruction. Along with the peaceful protests we’ve seen violence, destruction, and looting. It would do us well to notice that much of this is not being done by African-Americans, but by people of all races.
It would be a sad result if at the same time when we are being re-awoken to the continued issues of race inequity and unequal justice as a nation that in our hearts prejudice is rekindled anew. Especially as Christians, we must not let that happen and in a community with so few African-Americans to interact with that would be easy for us to do. Do not let the bad actors distract us from the real issues, which are serious, complicated and multi-layered.
In Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, Paul elaborates on how God has — “In Christ” — broken down the dividing walls of hostility between tribes and nations to make a new people in the Body of Christ — the Church. “Here there is not Greek and Jew, circumcised and uncircumcised, barbarian, Scythian, slave, free; but Christ is all, and in all” Colossians 3:11.
If people do not see this in the church, they will see the church as useless and the cross as powerless. That we must not allow, but it will not happen on its own. Let make this our best hour and show the world the new humanity that God has created “in Christ,” in the church, from every tribe and nation. We cannot faithfully serve God and do any less.
Al Sandalow is the pastor of the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church.