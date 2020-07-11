What lessons will we learn from this global pandemic? I’ve been thinking about this question lately. Every time I turn on the news or read the paper or check my phone I’m inundated with the reality of the negative impact this virus is having on our national economy and on the world. Most of the conversations I have with friends and family revolve around questions like, “How will we ever recover from this?” or “What will our world look like in three or six months?” While I do believe these are questions we must consider, they seem to take a passive approach to solving a problem that needs active participation. In other words, now is not the time to sit back and wait and see what will happen. Now is the time to go to work.
Most of us understand that we cannot depend on our federal government to solve all of our problems. They can certainly help relieve some pressure, but in the end the people are responsible for furthering this great democratic experiment we call the United States of America. Unfortunately, we are living in one of the most divisive eras of American history. Democrats battle Republicans, conservatives oppose liberals, the young argue with the old, and all in the name of “making America great.” But the question we must all consider is: what makes America great?
While we have never quite seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic, as a nation we have certainly faced trials before. And what has carried us through our trials and tribulations in the past? Unity. During WWII, for example, at great personal expense civilians donated their resources and time to support the military efforts going on in Europe and the South Pacific. Large corporations made major sacrifices in order to increase production on necessary tools like tanks and trucks. Thousands of young men, like my grandfather, volunteered for the military before the draft, feeling a responsibility to serve their country.
It’s times like these where we are forced to choose what really matters. The things that divide us slip silently into the background while we collectively work to care for the most vulnerable in our families and communities. We begin to think less about our politics and more about how Terry, the widow down the street, will fare if she can’t get out to get groceries. Never mind that Terry is a raging liberal, she needs my help.
Now, unlike any other time in history, we need to reclaim this sense of unity and we must work together to support one another. This is the only way to insure a bright future for our country and for our world. The question in my mind begins to shift from “What kind of country do I want to live in when this is all over, and how do we get there?” I’m reminded of some famous words uttered by John F. Kennedy when urging Americans to rise above their differences and contribute to the welfare of all people: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” What will we do today for others that will help carry us all to a greater America?
Rev. Mark Wagner serves as the Senior Pastor at Ellensburg United Methodist Church.