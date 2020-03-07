A parishioner in our church died just after Christmas and hers was the first funeral our local Orthodox Christian church handled from start to finish. I was on the funeral committee, and while I expected the process to have an effect on me, I’m thankful that its effect was more profound than I’d anticipated. While I cried, and while the tears sprang from sadness over not getting to see dear Mary anymore, and not having had the opportunity to say goodbye, I never really felt like she was gone. And this was because she stayed with us through the whole process.
In the Orthodox church, the body — even in death — is sacred. God created us both body and soul, and while the soul has departed temporarily, we believe the two will come back together when Christ returns. Not figuratively, but literally. And so our funeral practices honor and care for the body that housed the soul in life and will welcome it back again one day. There is a ritual cleansing and a clothing of the body just after death, there are prayers and a censing as the body is brought to rest in its casket, and then we bring the unenbalmed and uncremated body to the church where it remains until its burial. With the aid of both a wonderful hospice program and funeral home, we were able to practice these, our traditions. Mary’s open casket was brought to our parish and placed right in front of the altar where it remained for about 18 hours before the start of her funeral service the following day.
Our priest and a dear friend called to mind for me the fact that when an Orthodox Christian spends their entire life in their village, as once was common (and still is in some parts of the world), they would pass the important milestones of their life at this one spot in the village church: They would be baptized there at 40 days old; they would receive Holy Communion there weekly; they would receive Holy Unction there annually; and then as an adult, they would be married there. As children came along, they would again be there for the baptisms, Holy Communion, Holy Unction, and weddings of their offspring. And at the end of a long life spent with God in this village church, a believer would then fall asleep in the Lord and be brought to this spot one final time on the occasion of their funeral.
According to an ancient tradition, from the time Mary’s body was brought back to our parish until the beginning of her funeral, she was never alone. Parishioners took turns reading the Psalter throughout the night and kept a prayerful watch. And once the funeral began, we were not in a hurry. The funeral service was not for us, but for her. There were traditional songs to be sung, prayers to be prayed, and a eulogy to be given. Soon before Mary’s casket was closed, any who wanted to say goodbye with a kiss or bow could come forward to do so, and most — including the children — participated.
When I went forward to kiss her, I thanked Mary for showing me how to die well, for encouraging me in her death to seek God in all things, and for reminding me that the end can come so very quickly. The time from Mary’s diagnosis to her passing was a mere 2 1/2 weeks. We do not know if God will grant us 80, 90, or 100 years, or if our time on this earth will end sooner rather than later.
While we remain, our duty as Christians, to ourselves and to God, and to those who have gone before who continue to pray for us, is to wholeheartedly “press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of us” (Philippians 3:12), knowing that “he who endures to the end will be saved” (Matthew 24:13). We buried Mary that afternoon, and we will tend her grave in the years to come. May her memory be eternal, and may she dwell with the blessed.
Darla Hill Sautter converted to Orthodoxy in 2010 and attends Prophet Elijah Orthodox Mission in Ellensburg.