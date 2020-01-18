When I was new to faith, I attended a prayer meeting at church. As we prayed, the formation of the first man, Adam, came to mind: I imagined particles of dust swirling together, sculpting Adam’s body in mid air (Gen. 2:7). When the body was formed, God breathed life into the whole of him. Adam rose to his feet.
Adam’s formation foreshadowed Christ’s resurrection. Christ came from the ground (his tomb) as did Adam. He was raised by the glory of the Father (Rom. 6:4). But Jesus wasn’t raised an individual. Scripture says believers were raised with him as one New Man (Eph. 2:6, 15).
Next, the Lord showed me a few dust particles being removed from Adam’s body. He asked whether these particles had life apart from the body. The answer was, no, they did not. This is obvious enough. Separate any part of my body from me and it will die … quickly.
Call this a vision or divinely guided imagination. Either way, it continues to shape my faith: I do not have life apart from Christ’s body, the church. In the mind of God there is just one Jesus: Head and body. I cannot be connected to the Head and not the body.
Similarly, I do not have life in myself apart from the body. Jesus dwells in me individually — as I am connected to His body. The breath of God enlivened every part of Adam. But separating a finger or toe from his body meant separating it from the breath of God.
So when I talk about being connected to the body, do I mean “going to church”? Not necessarily. There are many ways to be connected to Christ’s body. You may go to church in the traditional sense. You may fellowship in homes or on the net or any number of ways.
Christ’s body is spiritual, and our connection to it is spiritual (1 Cor. 12:13). That connection is not dependent on our earthly activities. Still, “the Word became flesh and made His dwelling among us” (John 1:14). Spiritual things manifest. Our spiritual connection to Christ’s body works out somehow in time and space.
John Donne wrote, “No man is an island / Entire of itself / Every man is a piece of the continent / A part of the main.” None of us is entire of ourselves in the Lord. Paul asked where the body would be if every member were an eye or ear (1 Cor. 12:17). We can imagine him asking what good the eye is outside the body.
Everyone in Christ exists in living connection to each other. The body of Christ is a spiritual organism, not individuals meeting in buildings (though we may meet in buildings). While we are individual members of Christ, our overarching identity is Christ — the many-membered Man alive with God’s life (1 Cor. 12:27).
Sometimes I fear we haven’t let this identity sink in. We live as individual Christians relating to an individual Jesus. But Jesus prayed, “May they all be one, as You, Father, are in Me and I am in You. May they also be one in Us” (John 17:21). Fellowship isn’t an activity. It’s who we are.
This verse gets to the heart of things: God Himself is a living fellowship, not a monolith. How can you or I fully participate in divine life on our own?
Teague McKamey lives in Ellensburg with his wife and two children. He is an Elder at Thorp Community Church and blogs at thevoiceofone.org.