The future. That word conjures up so many images, ideas, emotions and beliefs. Authors and movies have brought the future to life in scenarios that range from doomsday, roaming around town on hoverboards, and sweet futuristic technology that we know from experience we won’t really need. Insurance agents and financial advisers daily dream up probabilities for their clients about the future and how to best prepare for it.
The future can cause us to dream, be afraid, worry, plan, save, and/or prepare. Your personal belief system may have a detailed plan for what the future looks like or it might not. Many of your future plans no doubt were drastically altered in the last few weeks so that the not-too-distant-future is really unknown.
The future is tomorrow, it is next year, and it is what lies after death.
For some, talking about the future is exciting, and for others, it is a conversation they dread. But for everyone, we are all in some way planning for the future.
Not planning for the future is a type of planning for the future. 401k’s, emergency funds, life insurance, and annual physicals with your doctor are another way of planning for the future.
How would you have planned for quarantine and a stay-at-home-order if you knew it was coming months ago? Maybe bought a few more things, maybe took a last-minute trip to see someone before things got crazy. Maybe.
That is the thing with much of our talk about the future is that much of it is based on maybe, possibly and likely. We have more questions than answers. Maybe social-distancing will work to flatten the curve, it is likely that the stock market will come back up, and it is possible that we might be able to take a trip in the summer.
And while the uncertainty is certainly unsettling, it is not like it is the end of the world. But, what if the near future is actually the end (the final future)? How are you planning for the near future and for the end? Are you?
One thing is certain, the future will come, and what you do now betrays what you believe will one day be.
The point here is not to answer all of your questions about the future and how to plan for it; I only get 600-700 words. But it is to make you think. Who are you listening to in regards to planning for the future?
We listen to professionals about how to prepare for the next few weeks because of this virus, we listen to doctors about how we should eat and exercise for the next few years to stay healthy, and we listen to experts on investing and planning to prepare financially for the next few decades. But what about the eternal future? Who are we listening to for that?
Even if you are not sure eternity exists, just the fact that it is eternal (as in it never ends) ought to give some weight to the notion that you really should spend a good deal of time looking into it. Right? Surely, with all of the “experts” and “professionals” we listen to on topics as mundane as how to wash our hands, one would expect us to procure the best arguments for eternity and how to prepare for it.
If there is an eternal future, then I want to hear from the best original authors on the subject. So, take the challenge, start with the Bible and read John (about two-thirds of the way in) and the life and teachings of Jesus. The Christian view of eternity centers solely on the person and work of Jesus.
If you need a Bible, email me, and I will give you one (after the stay at home order is done of course) or point you to one online. Read what God says about eternity, research online, write to me and we can start a conversation. It certainly makes sense, and you may just find out some things you didn’t know before.
Stephen Branine is the Pastor for Preaching at Calvary Baptist Church at Liberty in Ellensburg.