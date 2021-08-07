Today, August 1, 2021, has been a smoke-drenched day, and in the 90s. It has been one of those days that drains my ambition and can take me into a hopeless disposition. But when I walked out into the garden and found six cabbages that were ready to be harvested and given away, suddenly my ambition was restored. All of the anticipation for that moment and the work invested had its time of reward.
When the cabbage was in the hands of happy people I thought of the scripture in James 1:2-4; “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”
So the faith venture begins in the month of March while it is still freezing outside, we take small, dry cabbage seeds and place them in potting soil in pots, and put them in the greenhouse. In faith, we expect that those dry seeds will spring to life in the wet soil in the warm greenhouse. So we begin to wait for each of them to sprout, each evening having to remember to turn on the heater and then the water. The days pass by and finally, the green leaves appear and we give a sigh of relief and reply “O good, we will have cabbage”.
I was aware that the tests would come when we transplanted the cabbage into the garden. The work of keeping the soil irrigated regularly, especially in the very hot weather that we have had this summer. The weeds have been overwhelming this summer, too. Every 10 days to 2 weeks we have had to re-weed as many weeds as there were earlier. It became exhausting to me. Then there is the trial of aphids, that little insect that gets under the leaves of the cabbage. Aphids can completely destroy a cabbage plant if they go unchecked.
Gardening is a wonderful example and teacher when it comes to persevering through times of discouragement and disappointment which can take away the joy of having a fruitful garden. In the book of Romans, the Apostle Paul comments further on the role of testings which develop longsuffering. “... we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character hope” (Romans 5: 3, 4)
The challenge of developing perseverance through our trials, heartaches, and tribulations is being able to see them and accept them as God’s way of leading us toward maturity. Paul tells us: “I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation, whether well fed or hungry, whether living in plenty or in want. I can do all this through Him who gives me strength” (Phil. 4: 12, 13).
As stated at the beginning; “consider it pure joy whenever you face trials of many kinds” because as we persevere we will gain maturity, not lacking anything. A hope for fruitfulness through our trials is instilled within us. The writer of Hebrews encourages us further; “Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds ...” (Hebrews 10: 23, 24)
Roger McCune is the pastor of the Thorp Community Church.