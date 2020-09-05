Who are you going to call when problems are overwhelming and desperately impossible to solve? Jesus taught us to pray to God and He would intervene and fix problems that no one else could. If you want God to help then I invite you to be a part of the solution to our troubled times and pray to the One who hears us.
LET US PRAY
To our Great Father in Heaven, blessed be your name. We are in trouble down here and we need your help and we need it now. Confusion, sickness, and injustice seem to be running the show and we are tired of chasing phantom solutions. Only You can heal us and our land and deliver us from evil. You are our only hope.
We acknowledge that we have contributed to the problems we are experiencing and we are sorry. You expected more of your children after all You have done for us. Our poor example has opened the front door to all kinds of evil and allowed seeds of forbidden fruit trees to be planted in our backyard.
MISTAKES WERE MADE
We have misplaced our hope and faith in earthly governments and worldly leaders instead of your heavenly government.
We have followed our own dreams and desires and become lazily ignorant of your good, pleasing and perfect will.
We have obsessed ourselves with the present, allowing the perspective of eternity to be lost among the pursuits of pleasure.
We have sought worldly riches instead of heavenly ones; striving to be rich and becoming poor in the process.
We have chosen carnal intimacies rather than true love; flaunting our sexual conquests and immoral sexuality as if it was something to be celebrated.
We have stewed in petty bitterness, refusing to forgive, even though You have forgiven us of all our trespasses.
We have cultivated anger and gave it authority to execute unspeakable violence.
We have loved ourselves more than we have loved our neighbors, abusing our freedom at others expense.
We have been lazy in fulfilling the mission you gave us; choosing to be comfortable rather than obedient.
We should have asked for help earlier, would you please forgive us of all of our sin?
REQUEST FOR A BETTER FUTURE
Lord, we know that you are a good and merciful God. You don’t desire that any would perish or that lives would be squandered. We choose the eternal, loving, and powerful You instead of anything that would compete to take your place. You are our help and our hope.
We do not ask for a return to normal; but rather your Kingdom come, your will be done on earth as it is in heaven. We ask that you would build your church and make her righteous, loving, and beautiful – a shining and attractive light. We ask for peace to replace confusion, health to replace sickness, and justice to replace injustice. We want the life that Jesus promised — abundant life, and we want it for our families, neighbors, and those that are far off.
We ask that you would mold us into an instrument of your grace that would be the answer to our prayer; use us to be a part of Your solution. Please replace our fear with love and our laziness with diligence.
We know that nothing is too difficult for you and that you hear us when we pray. Would you please respond quickly – life and death are in the balance. We ask these things in the name of Jesus. Amen.
ANSWER TO PRAYER
In answer to our prayer, we are confident that God will lead us to be a part of the solution for healing our troubled times and lives. It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it. It will require sacrifice, but we are the product of the ultimate sacrifice. We will suffer persecution if we follow Jesus, but we are in good company.
Don’t grow weary in doing good because you will reap a harvest if you don’t give up. It makes all the difference when you know that your efforts in the Lord are not in vain and that He is working with you to improve tomorrow.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D. is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.