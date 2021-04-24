The theme in April for “The Message of Faith” is “resurrection” in keeping with Christians celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. The Apostle Paul gives believers an analogy from the death and resurrection of Jesus in that we believe that the “wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23); and “As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world ...” ( Ephesians 2: 1 & 2).
The implication is that sin separates us from a spiritual relationship with God. Paul continues the analogy in Romans 6: 3 & 4 ... all of us who were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”
The Apostle Peter describes living a resurrected life in a different way. “In His great mercy, God has given us new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, and into an inheritance that can never perish, spoil or fade.” (1 Peter 1: 3 & 4)
Springtime brings a vivid view of new life, a resurrected life if you will. I love participating in new life when I put a dry, dead tomato seed in good, damp, and warm soil, then in a week or 10 days, a green leaf appears. At that time, I can begin to have hope for a BLT by the first of August. By faith I put the seed in the soil. By faith, I know the dead seed will germinate and become a tomato plant. Then, with care, I water and till the ground to extract the weeds providing the plant with every opportunity to grow and bear fruit.
In the same way, by faith, I recognize my need to be a new person in Christ. “You were taught, with regard to your former way of life to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; to be made new in the attitude of your minds; and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.” (Ephesians 4: 22 – 24).
Like the tomato seed planted in good soil God’s Spirit has been planted in my heart and soul, with the primary purpose of bearing good fruit. “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” (Ephesians 2: 10).
Now more than anything, I want to be fruitful, to love from the inside out. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. Love never fails.” (1 Corinthians 13: 4 – 8a)
The truth is, I cannot love like this from my old self. “We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.” (Romans 6: 4). Like the tomato sprout needing special care, living a resurrected life requires daily feeding in fellowship with others in God’s word.
Roger McCune is the pastor at Thorp Community Church.