Spending any length of time in Ellensburg, one quickly becomes accustomed to four-way stop intersections. Like most communities these little intersections are simply a part of traffic control. Occasionally the city will add more stop lights, sometimes they get really fancy and add those protected left turn signals (a personal favorite of mine), and do not even get me started about the wild ride of roundabouts.
Yet in the end we still live in a community filled with so many four-way stop intersections. My personal daily commute from home to work includes three going one direction. If traffic is heavy, I’ll pull up to the intersection, wait, pull ahead again, wait, finally get to the stop sign, and wait again for my turn. So much waiting on the journey.
Maybe it is the tediousness of waiting, or maybe it is the impatience of waiting until my turn is up, but I often come back to this image when I think about the adventure that is our journey with God. If you have spent any length of time following Jesus, chances are you have encountered moments of waiting and moments of exhilaration. I have had times where I have waited on God, his leading and direction for years. Other times it feels like God is working fast and the adventure of faith is zipping right along.
The early verses in the book of Acts help me understand intersections of faith better. In Jesus’ final days with his followers, he said to them in chapter 1 verse 4 “Do not leave Jerusalem, but wait for the gift my Father promised, which you have heard me speak about.” He was referring to the Holy Spirit, God in Spirit form, the third part of the Trinity. Jesus had previously said that the Holy Spirit would come in his place, to guide, comfort, support, and lead us after Jesus departed from earth. But now they had to wait. They would wait for days in this case, and throughout generations followers of Jesus have been waiting for God’s leading, through the Holy Spirit. Later in verse 14 we see that their waiting was active, “they joined together constantly in prayer”.
What were they waiting and praying for? What Jesus had promised them in verse 8 “you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.”
Maybe today you feel stuck at one of these frustrating intersections of faith. You wait, maybe pull ahead from time to time, but never seem to get anywhere. Here is what I know from the entirety of scripture and plenty of life experience, waiting on God’s leading is just part of the adventure. What if instead of waiting with grumbling and frustration we became a people of active waiting, actively anticipating the Holy Spirit to show up, lead, and empower? It is this type of expectant living that will help us be ready when it’s our time to move. Sure, when I’m behind a bunch of proverbial school buses of delay it feels like I’ll never get anywhere, but when it’s “go time”, and we’ve been waiting for God with anticipation, all of a sudden, the waiting seems so much more sweeter, just a character building delay to the adventure of faith that God is leading.
Personally speaking, the stop and go of waiting on, and listening to God can be rough, but please don’t give up. Seek God, be like those followers of Jesus in Acts chapter one in active expectation, because who knows what adventure God may have for you after you get through this stop sign.
Dan Arnold is the executive pastor for ministry at Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg.