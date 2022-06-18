Ask five friends, “What gives you peace?” Chances are each answer will have one thing in common: peace dependent on circumstances—a solid relationship with a spouse, a well-paying job, or good health. What happens, then, when home is less than tranquil, the job is eliminated, or sickness saps the body? Peace rooted in good situations isn’t really peace at all; it a delicate kind of harmony between man and the world and it crumbles very easily.
In a media-driven world filled with reports of conflict, corruption, bickering, name-calling, and the general buffoonery so common now, it’s easy to become fixated on situations that are dysfunctional and hopeless. Is it really possible to live in this society and have peace in our hearts? How do we find and keep peace in a world that seems determined to self-destruct? The hymn, “It Is Well with My Soul” captures the answer saying, “When peace like a river attendeth my way; When sorrows like a sea-billows roil; Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, ‘It is well, it is well with my soul.’”
One of the greatest gifts of faith is the complete assurance that God loves us, wants only good for us, and is bigger than any problem that life can throw at us. With the strong, unshakable conviction that God is in control, we have the foundation to experience what Scriptures call “the peace that passes understanding.”
Peace comes from trusting that God will bring about resolution in God’s way and in God’s time. In John 14:27, Jesus said, ”My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give you.” Jesus left us a legacy of peace that is anchored in more than the moment and is stable because it depends on more than people and earthly things. The peace that Jesus gives is filled with faith and rest and certainty and power. Paul possessed it.
Paul suffered shipwreck, stoning, persecution, hatred, dishonor and imprisonment. Yet he wrote to the church in Philippi about daily steps needed to find “the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding.” In Philippians 4, he says, “Rejoice in the Lord always.” Paul wrote that letter to the church while in a dingy Roman prison, chained to a Roman guard. A place associated with misery and trial, and far from joy or peace. Yet, Paul is able to focus on God and thank the church for its blessings, rather than focus on the despair of his circumstances.
For Believers, peace is not a gift that miraculously arrives each morning with the sun. Like all of the fruits of the Spirit, peace must be cultivated through action and contemplation. John Wesley said: “When I looked to Jesus, the dove of peace flew into my heart. But when I look at the dove of peace, it flew away.” He understood that peace comes from focus on God.
God’s peace is not an escape from reality. It does not eliminate the responsibility for addressing hard issues and difficult or painful circumstances. It is an undergirding rock-solid belief that no matter the tears we cry or the sorrow we feel, God is with us.
When my mother suffered a stroke after a routine surgery, it was devastating. Throughout my life, she had been a force of nature. Nearly 6-feet tall, she was a presence the minute she entered the room. Never without an opinion and never hesitant to express it. Suddenly, she had no voice and no ability to stand. The pain of sharing her struggle through the aftermath was then, and remains today, one of the worst times in my life. When I reflect on the experience, I realize that I was never afraid, anxious or worried and I never felt alone. I felt the pain of her helplessness, and privately cried her over her
situation, but I always felt God was in control. When she died six-months later, I knew it was God’s answer in God’s time.
Regardless of what we are facing: grief, a lost relationship, a severe illness, pain that seems overwhelming and beyond enduring, we can be sure that faith in God is the path to lasting peace.
In addition to being FISH Executive Director, Peggy Morache is a commissioned Stephen Minister and a Lay-Minister of the United Methodist Church.