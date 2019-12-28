On the Sunday prior to Christmas, the Orthodox Church celebrates the Forefathers of Christ, remembering righteous figures of the Old Testament whose work prefigured Christ’s coming into the world. The chiefest of all these figures, whose icon adorns the central place of Orthodox veneration on that Sunday, is the icon of the Three Young Men, those who were tortured in the furnace of Babylon and refused to worship the false image of a wicked king.
The story of the Three Young Men is recounted in the book of Daniel, and in an expanded form in the Greek Septuagint edition of Daniel. Here, we’re told that although the young men refused the King’s order and were tossed into a furnace heated seven times hotter than normal, The Angel of the Lord went down into the furnace to join (them), and shook off the fiery flame of the furnace. He made the inside of the furnace to be as though a dew-laden breeze were blowing through it, so that the fire did not touch them at all, or cause them pain, or trouble them.
Here stands the wonder of Christmas, given to us in the typological imagery of the Old Testament. A Nativity hymn in the Church declares: The children of the Old Covenant who walked in the fire, yet were not burnt, prefigured the womb of the Maiden, which remained sealed when she gave birth in fashion past nature. Like the fire that Moses encountered in the burning bush, this fire burns but does not consume. It cools and refreshes yet warms and illumines. This is the uncreated grace of God as we see not only on Sinai but Mount Tabor, on the Road to Damascus and continuing, believe it or not, every year on Pascha (Easter) in the Holy Sepulchre, or Tomb of Christ.
Christ Himself says, I came to send fire on the earth, and how I wish it were already kindled. (Luke 12:49 NKJ) Christmas is also the kindling of that fire. At His coming, all things approach their judgment. For instance, wise men find their redemption and a wicked king finds his downfall. Angels find their voices and raise them in a manner exceeding any praise ever offered, Israel becomes the God-trodden land and the Land of Promise becomes the Land of Fulfillment.
This same fire is the fire which alights upon the heads of the Apostles at Pentecost and fills them with the Spirit, guiding and establishing churches — of the same mind in Christ —throughout the world. This is the transforming fire of God’s grace burning up our sins and refining works of righteousness. We celebrated the incarnation of this fire, the uncreated light appearing before the sun’s creation and the same uncreated light offering vision to those who are blind.
O Holy Night, the light is brightly shining.
The coal of fire touched to the lips of Isaiah (Isaiah 6:7) is a type of Christ Who is a burning fire, the hands that held him as like the tongs by which the Seraphim held the coal to Isaiah. This is a reminder that we are no longer dealing with heavenly visions of a prophet, but with Reality itself. Indeed, it is a burning fire that was born of the Virgin.
This same imagery is evoked in pre-communion prayers when we remind ourselves that we receive into our mouths the burning coal of Christ, for purification, healing and life everlasting, the flesh that is real food and blood that is real drink, as Christ Himself says:
Whoever eats this bread will live forever. This bread is my flesh, which I will give for the life of the world.” Then the Jews began to argue sharply among themselves, “How can this man give us his flesh to eat?” Jesus said to them, “Very truly I tell you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you have no life in you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day. For my flesh is real food and my blood is real drink. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood remains in me, and I in them. Just as the living Father sent me and I live because of the Father, so the one who feeds on me will live because of me. This is the bread that came down from heaven. (John 6:50-60)
Christmas goes on, bestowing its blessings on all the world around it, until it reaches the cross and the tomb. The Divine Fire will light Hell itself. Those who sit in darkness will indeed see a great light — the Star of Bethlehem — the uncreated Light of God.
Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg, Washington, with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com.