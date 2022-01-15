I thought “this was how I was going die”, sitting in the backseat of a car with one of my closest friends and a stripper. I had lost count of the drugs that were in my body and it felt like I was having a heart attack.
The more disturbing thing that I experienced was that I was OK with dying. I wasn’t suicidal necessarily, but I didn’t want to live anymore, just two weeks before my 21st birthday. Despite my desire to die, there was an even deeper desire to live, just not the life I was currently living.
I grew up having every opportunity to succeed in life but not taking very many of them. While I could blame it on a number of circumstances, it was a series of choices that had led me to that miserable evening. I sat down with my dad about a week later and told him I was in trouble.
If I didn’t leave, I was going to end up in prison or worse. A month later he moved me from the only town I had ever called home to Walla Walla, Washington where I would pursue my degree in nursing. I did well for the first month, but trouble found me there.
A year and a half later I had just gotten fired from my job and three days after that I found out that my girlfriend was cheating on me. I lived there for another month because I had nowhere else to go and she was paying rent, oh, and she was unaware that I knew about her going out on me. I found myself back in the same place I left in Alaska, or worse if it were possible. I just didn’t want to live anymore. No matter what I tried, I just kept hurting myself and making terrible decisions. I am so thankful for that time in my life, as painful as it was.
When I was growing up, I remember my parents dragging me to church and hearing that if I was ever in trouble that I should pray to Jesus and he promises to save you. I kind of felt funny and a bit absurd to be praying to whoever Jesus was, if he existed, but I had nowhere else to go and nothing to lose. I prayed one simple prayer for a month “Jesus save me, whatever it takes.” It wasn’t eloquent or a profound prayer at all, but from the deepest part inside of me that I could possibly muster, I meant it.
Slowly, piece by piece, I began to see changes in my life. I moved out of my girlfriend’s place and into a house with a friend of mine who was trying to make positive changes in his life as well. A group of our friends went to go party in Seattle over a weekend, and while we were at the club, one of the girls with us suggests that we could go to church the next day.
While the group as a whole wasn’t very enthusiastic about the idea, my heart burned within me, “please,” I said. I had to figure out what was happening in my life and I knew Jesus had something to do with the changes that had been taking place.
The next day I found myself sitting in a very lively church service at Emerald City Community SDA church in downtown Seattle. Up front stood this very large man with a booming voice, and as he gazed back and forth through the congregation he said, “If anyone wants to give their lives to Jesus, I want you to come up here and we are going to pray for you.” I remember wanting so bad to go up there, but I was just stuck out of fear in my seat.
As people passed me by to go up to the front, I began to pray “God, if this has been you this whole time, help me, please I have to go up there.” I found the strength to stand at that time and walked out into the middle aisle and I just stood there, frozen again. Tears now streaming down my face I just felt completely stuck, until a little girl grabbed my hand and silently walked me up to the front where I dropped on my hands and knees and wept. It felt like I was being torn apart inside, but as the man began to pray.
I felt something change within me. Instead of turmoil, I felt something completely different take over me. Something told me that everything was going to be alright, which of course I had no reason to think so due to the trajectory of my life.
That day changed so much for me. Life still has its struggles and battles, but that was the biggest turning point in my life. That moment is something I will hold onto for the rest of my life as I have no other explanation for what happened except that “the peace of God, which surpasses all human comprehension” – Phil 4:7 overtook my life and was proof to me that there was a God who loved me and desperately wanted to save me from myself. That was twelve years ago.
Jacob Wilkinson is the pastor at Ellensburg and Cle Elum Seventh-day Adventist churches.