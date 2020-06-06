Two letters in the New Testament were authored by the Apostle Peter, the impulsive disciple of Jesus who once jumped out of a boat and walked across the water towards Jesus. The same man who pulled out his sword in the garden of Gethsemane and hacked off the ear of the high priest’s servant. One of the inner circle of Jesus (Peter, James, and John) who said, “Lord, even though everyone forsake you, you can count on me” and then shortly thereafter denied his Lord, wept bitterly, and was forgiven.
He was the great apostle, one sent out with a message, an ambassador and representative of Jesus proclaiming that Jesus was the Christ, the Son of the living God. It was to Peter that Jesus gave the keys of the kingdom of heaven.
The second of Peter’s letters was written to Christians, others followers of Jesus with the same desires, same objectives, same hope, same blessed privileges as he had. He wrote to those who had obtained a “like precious faith.” (2 Peter 1:1 KJV, ASV) He was saying, “You are my people, we understand each other.”
Think how much we appreciate those who are dear to us in the Lord even today — those who share in this “like precious faith.” Across our nation we have not been able to associate for many weeks with those of “like precious faith” and we miss that special fellowship and bond.
We have many prized precious possessions in this life — our homes, our loved ones — but all these are temporary. This precious faith, however, abides. It is permanent. It endures.
Peter is writing to all of us who have this same precious faith as he does. This is the faith that was once and for all delivered unto the saints. (Jude 3) THE faith. We hear it said so often, “Everyone has a right to his own belief.” That is true legally. One of the principles upon which this nation is founded is religious liberty. But let us remember, this is only a legal right and not a moral or spiritual right.
Paul tells us in Ephesians chapter four that “there is ONE body, and ONE spirit, even as also you were called in ONE hope of your calling; ONE Lord, ONE faith, ONE baptism, ONE God and Father of all, who is over all, and through all, and in all” (Emphasis is mine). Jesus himself said, “I will build my church” which doesn’t mean hundreds of different religious bodies and denominations.
Through this precious faith we obtain grace and peace. Grace, as undeserved favor, extended to us through the centuries because God is not willing that anyone should be lost. Grace, as mercy, clemency, and forgiveness when judgment is our due. Coupled together with peace we have a great combination.
The grace of God that brings us peace so we need not fear. If ever there was a word of hope and comfort in the midst of the fear that has been aroused in so many people over the past few months this is it. God’s divine power has granted unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness (2 Peter 1:3a). What a blessing!
Through the power of God we have everything we need for living our lives as God would have us live. And we receive this “through the knowledge of him that called us by his own glory and virtue.” (vs 3b)
Faith comes from hearing the word of God and coming to the realization, as did Peter, that Jesus in the Christ, the Son of the living God. This is the “like precious faith” that we share with Peter and with one another. He has granted unto us his precious and exceeding great promises; that through these we may become partakers of the divine nature, having escaped from the corruption that is in the world. (vs 4) There is that word “precious” again. Precious promises for precious souls who have a like precious faith. What have we to fear? Nothing!
We look forward to a time in the very near future when we will once again be able to meet together as people of “like precious faith” and enjoy the fellowship and camaraderie it brings.
Don Green is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.