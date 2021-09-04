Messages of Faith: The true worth of work Rebecca Thomas contributing columnist Sep 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This weekend we celebrate Labor Day, which for our little community really means Fair and Rodeo Weekend!For those who don’t know, The first Labor Day was on September 5th 1882! It wasn’t made a federal holiday unto 1894 and we have been celebrating it ever since. Ultimately it is a tribute to the working class of America; because it was on the contributions of these laborers that America was built, not matter how tough the conditions of workers were. And it was the church who took up the cause of the oppressed working class and helped advocate for there to be rules regarding fair wages, hours, etc. It was in part because of the church’s involvement in the Labor Movement that more from the working class were reached for Jesus.So while Labor Day honors the workers of America and as Christ followers, I think it is necessary to evaluate what is the purpose of work and how it has impacted our identity. When we meet someone new we usually ask “what do you do?” and then draw conclusions about this person’s identity and status based off whatever their answer is.This history of our county is important to note because so much of who we are is tied to what we can contribute to society. Because of that, we have missed the larger truth of work, rest, worth, and identity in the Kingdom. Since we have missed that truth, do we have a subconscious rating scale on the value of life based on what they can contribute to society?Paul does exhort us in Colossians chapter 3 verse 23-34 that “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” So working for the the Lord should be the priority, not what we contribute to the economy or society.As I do the work to make sure my worth is found fully in Jesus, that means recognizing unhealthy ideas of worth. Our worth is solely based on the reality that we are created in God’s image. Genesis 1:27 So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them. THAT is our worth. No matter our job, title, vocation, marital status, immigrant status, political affiliation, or net worth (oof that’s a terrible phrase). We are created for purpose in the Lord, but that is not tied to a 40 hour work week, a 401K or PTO. These things can be wise, but not our purpose nor tied to our worth.If anything, we remember the sabbath, because it was meant for us to remember who is in charge, where our worth and identify comes from, and where our purpose truly lies. Hebrews 4:9-10 “There remains, then, a Sabbath-rest for the people of God; or anyone who enters God’s rest also rests from their works,[a] just as God did from his.”You are not defined by the house you own, your job, your income, or your societal status. You are defined by the Creator who gave you purpose to serve His Kingdom through Jesus.Our work and worth must first be defined through Christ.Rebecca Thomas in the associate pastor at New Life Assembly Church in Kittitas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Sept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Ellensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleLetter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching studentsSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter