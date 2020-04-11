I recently read a quotation from Paul Veyne, an historian who classifies himself as “an unbeliever.” Yet, he writes this about the impact of the story of Jesus from the Gospels: “(In the gospel, a person’s life) suddenly acquired an eternal significance within a cosmic plan, something that no philosophy or paganism could confer ... The pagan gods lived for themselves. In contrast, Christ, the Man-God sacrificed himself for his (people) ... Christianity owed its success to a collective invention of genius ... namely, the infinite mercy of a God passionate about the fate of the human race, indeed about the fate of each and every individual soul, including mine and yours, and not just those of the kingdoms, empires and the human race in general.”
What he calls “a collective invention of genius,” Christians call the historical revelation of God in human form. There is something powerful and unmistakably historical in the presentation of the life of Jesus from the Gospels.
Even when presenting the miracles performed by Jesus, the accounts never leave out how unexpected they were and even how shocked everyone was who witnessed them. Even his closest followers, those who had left everything in their former lives to follow him around and listen to his teaching, found it hard to believe that he had really come back to life again. They had witnessed the crucifixion, albeit from a safe distance, and knew from observation how gruesome and final that was. He was dead. And yet, the message brought to them was, “He is risen, just as he promised!” The story of Thomas in John 20:24-29 is somewhat representative of the disciples’ reluctance to believe in the resurrection. They just could hardly believe the story unless they saw him for themselves.
And then, the first witnesses of the resurrection of Jesus in the Gospel account were some of the women among his followers (see Matthew 28). Consider that in that time and place, women were second-class citizens, whose testimony was not even admissible in court. Yet, Jesus chose to reveal himself first to them. If you were making the story up, especially at that time, you would have had him appear first to someone important whose testimony would carry weight. The story seems to carry the ring of truth even more so as the Gospels report it.
Not to mention that these first witnesses to Jesus’ death and resurrection, down to a person, were willing to suffer great pain and even death to maintain their testimony about the resurrection. Here is the heart of their witness, and of Christian witness still today. In the words of the Apostle Paul: “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance: that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas, and then to the Twelve. After that, he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers and sisters at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all he appeared to me also, as to one abnormally born” (1 Cor. 15:3-8, NIV).
This is the message that has been the heart of Christian faith and witness ever since: Jesus the Christ died for the sins of the world, fulfilling the Scriptures that predicted this centuries before it happened, and that he was raised to life again, and that this was attested by a great crowd of witnesses on multiple occasions. Veyne was right: this is a story with “an eternal significance within a cosmic plan,” and this plan is “about the fate of each and every individual soul, including mine and yours.”
“What are we to do with Jesus who is called Christ?” Pilate asked the religious leaders who wanted to crucify Jesus. That’s a valid question, isn’t it?
Frank R. Johnson is the pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church, Ellensburg.