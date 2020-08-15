We are now nearing six months since we went into the initial lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. My wife and I have not had to face unemployment issues or financial stress during this time, nor have we or a family member or friend become sick with COVID, of which we have been thankful. However, it has been stressful for all of us with the stay-at-home order, always mindful of the possibility of contacting the virus or even worse, passing it on to others. We have been unable to have our family and friends into our homes so that we can love and care for each other. There were 12 or more weeks that we could not worship together, which may still be true for you. Many of us were unable to participate in a needed care group. Perhaps we have all felt very isolated.
Then there has been the added stress in our lives from political tensions, economical uncertainties, unemployment, ongoing environmental troubles, police brutality, violent riots, and racial unrest. More than likely your list could be longer.
Have you had moments like me, perhaps every day, in which we called out with the Psalmist, “My tears have been my food day and night, while men say to me all day long “Where is your God?’ “ Psalm 42:3? Or maybe you have said to yourself, “Why are you downcast, O my soul? Why so disturbed within me? Psalm 42:5. And furthermore, “I say to God my Rock, “Why have you forgotten me? Why must I go about mourning, oppressed by the enemy? My bones suffer mortal agony as my foes taunt me, saying to me all day long, ‘Where is your God’? (Psalm 42:9 & 10).
It is a relief for me to know that others have questions like, ‘God, do you know or care what is happening to me right now?’ But the Psalmist responds to his lament in Psalm 42:5 “Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him, my Savior and my God”. In verse 8 of the same Psalm, he declares, “By day the Lord directs his love, at night his song is with me — a prayer to the God of my life.”
By faith, I put my trust in God’s word. One of my favorite Scripture verses is Philippians 4:5 — 7; “Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
We are in a time that our faith in an unseen God is being challenged. That is the reason it is a must that we encourage one another in our life in Christ. Jesus assures us in Matthew 11: 28-30; “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Is Jesus asking us if He can take our burden and then we can walk together through this uncharted venture? I think that is what He is asking.
The reason that I can put my trust in him is that he has gone before me and provided hope for me as I go through trials and tribulations. He quiets my heart by what he tells John in Revelation 1: 17 & 18. “Do not be afraid. I am the First and the Last. I am the Living One; I was dead, and behold I am alive forever and ever. And I hold the keys to death and Hades.”
I am convinced that I need to walk hand in hand together with you as we join our hands with Jesus during these trials we are facing in our lives now.
Roger McCune is the pastor of the Thorp Community Church.