Much has been written about leadership. John Maxwell, a recognized authority on the subject, says leadership is influence. I believe that is true. The question then becomes, What gives a person influence?
During his ministry, Jesus made it clear that leadership is about serving. Jesus once said that he did not come to be served but to serve. This is also what he expected of his disciples. “Jesus called them together and said, ‘You know that those who are regarded as rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. Not so with you. Instead, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant.’” (Mark 10:42-44)
Many people struggle with the idea of a leader being a servant. Most leadership models show a pyramid with the leader at the head and the others as subservient to him or her. But Jesus inverted the pyramid and threw all the organizational charts into disarray. He called for humility and servanthood. What does it mean for a leader to be a servant? Does it mean the leader must cater to the whims and fancies of those they lead?
A good starting point in figuring this out is to study how Jesus put his own leadership principle into practice. One remarkable example of this kind of leadership by Jesus is found in John 13:1-17. In this passage Jesus serves his disciples by washing their feet. There is much we can learn from his example.
First, you won’t be able to practice leadership as service until you have a strong sense of who you are. “Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God” (vs 3) Jesus knew who he was and knew where his power rested. He did not need to flaunt his strengths; he was not dependent on others for his self-worth. You must know yourself in order to be a servant leader.
Next, when you see a need you take the initiative. Jesus saw his disciples’ dirty feet so he took the initiative to wash them. How his actions appeared to his disciples did not matter. Worry over what others might think was not a consideration. You must not be self-consciousness or think you are above menial tasks; it only hinders your ability to serve. Service is a result of your relationship with God and not determined by what others might think of you.
Now you need to gather the necessary resources. Jesus “took off his outer clothing, and wrapped a towel around his waist. After that, he poured water into a basin and began to wash his disciples’ feet, drying them with the towel that was wrapped around him.” (vs 4-5) It would have done no good for Jesus to try and meet the need if he didn’t have water for washing and a towel for drying. Leading through service is more than just observing needs, but meeting needs. When the need arises, you find the resources to meet the need. Sometimes you alone provide the resources; often you get help from others. In any case, you get it done.
Finally, as a leader you want the things you do to serve as an example for others. When Jesus had finished washing the disciples’ feet he explained to them, “I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you. Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him.” (vs 15-16) Clean feet were a definite need, but Jesus wanted to prepare his disciples for service so he could go on to fulfill his ultimate act of service by dying on the cross. There are times when leadership dictates that you set aside what you are doing to help meet needs and in the process you help train others to meet needs. A leader’s service is motivated by love but it also serves as an example for others.
If we approach each day looking for opportunities to meet needs and help others do the same, we put ourselves in position to influence others and experience authentic leadership.
Don Green, is the pastor of the First Christian Church in Ellensburg.