“With great power comes great responsibility.”
Perhaps you’ve read enough of my columns now to realize that many of my illustrations come from animated movies, books, and superheroes. The Holy Spirit can use anything to reveal Jesus right?
This quote from good ole Uncle Ben in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie is perhaps over quoted, but the truth behind it cannot be overstated; especially now, especially for you and me, especially for Jesus followers who claim to serve the highest power.
In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus is addressing the crowd and says, “If any of you wants to be my follower, you must give up your own way, take up your cross daily, and follow me. If you try to hang on to your life, you will lose it. But if you give up your life for my sake, you will save it.” Luke 24-9:23 NLT
When Jesus calls his disciples to give up their own way, He means every other way and to only choose to serve him, King Jesus, and forsake all other allegiances. When we choose to follow Jesus we are choosing to take up our cross daily and follow him, forsaking all other ways, rights, or values to choose The Ultimate Way.
This time in our world is an odd one, and maybe we’re all tired of talking about it. We’re antsy, frustrated, looking for answers, or maybe even wishing there was someone to blame. We want to go “back” to normal, and yet when I was honest with myself about what that actually meant for me, I wanted my freedom, my comfort, my routine.
Moving forward into a completely unknown “new normal” is intensely uncomfortable. It’s much easier to think about “going back” vs. “moving forward.” We know what’s back there, whether it was actually the best for us or not. We don’t know what’s up ahead, and that fear can be paralyzing.
What we do know, is that moving forward requires us to be mindful of others, to use what we have to bless others. It requires us to even more, set down our way, pick up the Jesus Way, and to use our freedom well.
America has been known as the “Land of the Free.” What does that even mean? Free from what? Free to do what? From a Christian worldview, our freedom needs to be defined more by Christ than by America, I’d argue exclusively more. Paul writes in 2nd Corinthians, “So we have stopped evaluating others from a human point of view. At one time we thought of Christ merely from a human point of view. How differently we know him now! This means that anyone who belongs to Christ has become a new person. The old life is gone; a new life has begun!” 2 Corinthians 17-5:16 NLT
We can not evaluate our situations, our families, our world, our phases of recovery based on a human point of view. As “new creations” by following Christ, our perspective needs to be a heavenly one, a Kingdom one. Let us ask the question “does this glorify the Kingdom of God or the Kingdom of self” with every question, thought, or frustration in this new normal. We have great power, not only that we have the Holy Spirit, but we have this eternal, big picture perspective; to love, forgive, serve, weep, laugh, sacrifice, and live deeply.
We model Christ when we are more concerned with the Kingdom of God, the eternal perspective, and loving others than we are about our own rights. If you are a follower of Christ this is us, “My old self has been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ lives in me. So I live in this earthly body by trusting in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” Galatians 2:20 NLT We live and love by letting Christ be our focus and our overflow in our lives. We have freedom in Christ, and we live that out by being aware of our responsibility to set down our rights, serve others, and glorify the Kingdom.
I asked this question in a forum of other ministers, “What are our rights, and what our our privileges as Christians living in America.”
Another minister replied, “Our only right is to die to ourselves daily.”
Live free, die to self.
Rebecca Thomas is the associate pastor at New Life Kittitas.