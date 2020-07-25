During the last century, anarchists and communists marched across Eastern Europe. They declared churches, monasteries and historical statues “oppressive” and destroyed everything. Somewhere between 50 and 60 million Christians — maybe more! — were murdered for the sake of “liberation,” “justice” and “equality.”
Yes, militant atheists — Marxists — arrested men like myself — clergy of the Orthodox Christian Church — and tortured and killed us in gulags. Socialists and communists aimed to transform values and beliefs through a prism of “the oppressed and the oppressor.” According to Marxism, knowledge and truth are social constructs — there is no man, no woman, no God, no right or wrong. Everything is a lie.
And Marxist-Leninist theories have suddenly taken to our streets and minds overnight. Authorities locked churches threaten to fine and imprison us, Holy Communion is forbidden, priests and pastors discouraged or unable to visit the sick and dying, and statues of our Founding Fathers beheaded and burned. And while most citizens were under virtual house arrest during the pandemic, authorities encouraged violent mobs to burn and loot cities with impunity.
To quote Alexander Solzhenitsyn, author of “The Gulag Archipelago” — now required reading in Russia — we have forgotten God. We have forgotten the long and beautiful tradition of our Faith.
Since the day of her foundation on the great day of Pentecost, the Holy Orthodox Church always defended and cared for the oppressed, widows, orphans and homeless. Charity was offered freely and without compulsion. The church created the first orphanages and hospitals, reforming and outlawing infanticide, abortion, mutilation and slavery. Many Christian saints were slaves. There’s St. Andrew of Constantinople, St. Emilianos of Bulgaria, St. Moses the Hungarian, St. Boniface, even St. Patrick!
Every time St. Patrick’s Day rolls around, you are celebrating and honoring a “white” man who spent years of his live as a slave. And these are people we honor, people we look up to, and see as models of forgiveness, struggle and humility. If only it were so simple! If only there were evil people in committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us, but — Solzhenitsyn reminds us — the line between good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?
Russia had slaves for hundreds of years — and survived 70 years of militant atheism, 70 years of unspeakable horror under socialism and communism — but instead of burning churches and calling for the disbanding of law and order and religious tradition, churches and monasteries are being rebuilt, families encouraged to have and raise good children. Instead of rioting, faithful mothers and fathers redouble their prayer with almsgiving.
The most important miracle God performed in the gulags was a miracle of the heart: not breaking down the doors, not setting the enslaved free, not sending his angels flying into their cells, but changing the hearts of their torturers. There is no miracle greater than this miracle! The cold, dark tomb transforms into bright joy in the twinkling of an eye.
Our life through this world is brief. The fathers of our church, through the Holy Spirit, living the life of Christ as his apostles, tell us again and again to possess nothing, to hide from worldly power and ambition, seeking the lowly things. Like water, we flow downward in humility but carve mountains. Carry only Christ in your heart, and look around you — there are people around you, suffering.
Visit them, suffer with them, built up the altar of your heart and place everything you desire on it as a sacrifice before God, and like Abraham you will be led to a new, unknown country. This new country is the Promised Land, it is Jerusalem, it is Paradise and Heaven. It is within your heart. If we can’t see Christ in our midst, we see chaos, death, hell and oppression everywhere. But if we look to him, we discover a hidden harmony, and eternal life, and true freedom that cannot be stolen from us.
Deacon Joseph Frangipani serves the Prophet Elijah parish, of the Holy Orthodox faith, in Ellensburg, Washington, with his wife, Rachel, and their children. He can be reached at DnJoseph@yandex.com