What did you learn about God from your dad? Father’s Day is not only a great time to honor your father, but it can also be a wonderful time of reflection. In general, I believe parents teach their children more about God than any other human ever will. What did you learn from your dad? Good lessons? Hard lessons? Maybe you are still trying to untangle it all. Today I’m a dad of three sons. I love being a dad, but some days I get overwhelmed thinking about all the ways that I will intentionally or unintentionally shape my children. After all, my dad was a huge part of shaping who I have become.
When people ask me about my dad, I tell them that he worked hard and was gone a lot when I was younger. I wasn’t close with my dad, and honestly that was hard. I probably couldn’t articulate it at the time but his absence and that void of relationship actually created a deep longing for something in me.
We grew up going to church, but my dad could only attend on the Sundays that he wasn’t working, and in those early days he was working a lot. Thankfully, those years of going to church planted seeds in my soul that would grow for a lifetime, and revealed to me a hope for the void I was experiencing internally.
In the scriptures we encounter a God often described as Father. In God, I not only found a deep and meaningful relationship that continues to guide me today, but I found life. Romans 8 talks about being adopted into the family of God, becoming one of God’s children and heirs to a heavenly inheritance. I have spent many years looking back on my childhood relationship with my dad with some regret, but today I wonder if it wasn’t for those early days, would I have been so hungry for the relationship I’ve found in God, my Heavenly Father. My dad helped me find a deep relationship with God as a Heavenly Father.
As an adult I learned something different about God from my dad, I learned that God transforms. Over the last few decades I saw my dad help his parents as they suffered sickness. I saw the hardworking man I knew from my childhood become more compassionate and patient, and family became a huge priority for him in that season. I watched him bury both of his parents, balancing both responsibility and grief. Hard times brought him to a place of greater transformation. Through this journey he and my mom entered into Christian counseling, and I’ve seen my dad grow in ways I would have never imagined. Today my dad talks about faith and serves in the church, he still works hard, but he cares more about people, he expresses more emotion and has become a fantastic grandparent. My dad has taught me that no matter how old you are, God can still transform your life, that God can take you deeper and do an even greater work.
My dad is not a perfect man, and neither am I for that matter, but perhaps it was his imperfections that taught me the most about God. The Japanese have a type of pottery called Kintsugi. The idea is that when an object is broken, the artist puts the pieces back together, usually joined with a mixture of powdered gold. It really is beautiful. The restored ceramic item doesn’t hide its flaws or damage, but instead highlights the broken places with the bright gold filling. Isn’t it interesting how God can use even the flaws of our parents to draw us to him? And isn’t it more amazing to see how God can bring all the broken pieces of our life together like a beautiful piece of art.
Dan Arnold is the executive pastor of Mercer Creek Church in Ellensburg.