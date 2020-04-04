There was a buzz in the dry air and the belly of the city was churning. Something special was happening. They felt it in their guts and heard it with their ears. People could hear the excited shouts and passionate praises of the multitudes: “Hosanna to the Son of David! ‘Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!’ Hosanna in the highest!”
Some were caught up in the excitement and joined the celebration with zeal, not knowing exactly what they were doing. Others were curious pushing on the sweaty backs of others to see the spectacle, but unwilling to push through to join the resounding throng. Robed ones with strained lips and jealous eyes watched from above and fumed at the one they thought led people astray.
Who is this that generated such a commotion?
Jesus entered Jerusalem fulfilling Zechariah’s prophecy that had been spoken hundreds of years before: “Behold, your King is coming to you, Lowly, and sitting on a donkey, A colt, the foal of a donkey.”
Jesus had been to Jerusalem before, teaching in the temple and healing those there. Yet, this day was different; the fulfillment of time had come. Passover was fast approaching. His time had come. Jerusalem’s time had come.
The city was moved and asked, “Who is this?” The multitudes responded, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth of Galilee.”
Were the multitudes right? Was Jesus simply a good prophet from a city that had a bad reputation of producing bad things? If Jesus was really somebody, then why was his mode of transportation so humble? If Jesus was so special, then why hadn’t the higher ups endorsed him?
On another occasion, Jesus asked his disciples who people thought he was. They answered, “Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.” Once again, the world underestimated who Jesus was. Jesus was far more than a prophet; he made the prophets. Jesus was the promised one the prophets had prophesied would come.
A question of consequence
The question of the Jerusalem multitude is still relevant today: Who is Jesus and why should we pay attention to him? Our life on Earth and the afterlife depends upon our answer to this question so it is paramount to get it right. Underestimating Jesus, as many have done in the past, is a costly mistake.
Jesus is life, truth, light, love, and God almighty. There is no one who is more important to know and follow than him. Those that have Jesus have a life that soars into eternity and those that don’t, do not. Simply put, Jesus is the only way into living the life that we were born to live and the only way to live forever in heaven.
It is shocking to think that some people simply don’t think about the one who gave us the ability to think. The exuberant commotion in Jerusalem was well founded — Jesus is worthy of our attention.
Response to the Jesus question
Jesus still rides humbly into our cities as he did in Jerusalem thousands of years ago. He doesn’t force us to receive him or his words, but instead invites us to participate in abundant, purposeful, and eternal life with him. He offers to carry our burdens, to be our Shepherd, and to give us rest. He offers full forgiveness of sin and to never leave or forsake us. He offers his Spirit of power, truth, and comfort to live in us and to help lead us in a life worthy of his calling. There is no greater or gracious invitation than that made by Jesus.
Let us not make the mistake of the multitudes in Jerusalem and elsewhere who underestimated Jesus and forsook his invitation to follow him. Let us see him for who he really is and humble ourselves in response to his awesomeness. He is worthy of our attention, praise, and obedience. Let us be hospitable to the King of kings and treat him with the respect and honor that he deserves. Hosanna in the highest!
Todd N. Pearsons, Ph.D. is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.