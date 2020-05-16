I sometimes wonder if God knew what he was doing when he gave us freedom. Actually, it could be said it was the craziest experiment of all time — like parents giving a child a pile of money, a handgun, and the car keys and asking him to go into the world and do good things. It just seems irresponsible, like running with scissors.
Freedom is a dangerous thing in the hands of the irresponsible and humans have a terrible track record of being terribly irresponsible. If people were perfect and never had a chance to mess up, then granting freedom to everyone would make perfect sense; nobody would get hurt and everyone would be happy. However, nobody is perfect and freedom is powerful so people get hurt all the time. Furthermore, freedom without choice is not freedom at all.
God has been consistent and passionate about freedom — he wants his people to be free. He created us to be free, set the Israelites free from Egyptian slavery, and sent his only Son to earth to set us free from the law of sin and death. He also knew the consequences of freedom and yet decided it was worth it. Think about all of the pain and suffering that could have been eliminated if only God hated freedom.
BENEFIT OF FREEDOM
If freedom is so dangerous, why does God want us to be free? If we believe that God is smarter than an irresponsible parent, then there must be some outlandish benefit of freedom in order to justify the risk of freedom gone bad — murder, abuse, greed, sexual immorality, selfishness.
The outlandish benefit is the potential that love might be birthed and matured in the hearts and lives of the free. Love, a substance of such value that it can never fail, a perfect bond, and greater than other great gifts of faith and hope. Love is the most powerful interaction in the universe; it is able to overcome evil, melt hate, and cast out fear. God knows that the benefit of freedom far exceeds the painful consequences. Freedom is worth the painfully expensive price.
Freedom is the only soil that can produce love. You can’t find love in a metal garden of robots; obedience yes, but love; no. Love is not nurtured by law or confinement, but through freedom to choose. Freedom is the incubator that powers the birth and growth of love. It is the milk that suckles and the meat that matures the loving soul.
RESPONSIBILITY OF FREEDOM
What we do with freedom will determine whether we remain free and whether people are harmed or helped. If we are irresponsible with it, we will become enslaved and evil will proliferate. The Israelites, God’s chosen people, were taken captive by the Assyrians and Babylonians because they misused their freedom for their own idolatrous purposes. However, if we are faithful with it our love will grow and beauty will be manifested as God’s heavenly Kingdom expands on the earth.
USING FREEDOM FOR GOOD
In these times of uncertainty and danger, let us use our freedom for good and not for evil. Exercising freedom that causes the weak to fall or our neighbor to be harmed is not good. Let us use freedom to love our neighbor as ourselves; or even better, to love our neighbors as Jesus loved us.
Jesus used his freedom to serve others and to sacrifice for others. He fulfilled the law, but out of love he did so much more. The law didn’t require that he give his life for the ransom of many, but love compelled him to pay the only price that could be paid to set us free for freedom; freedom to love sacrificially.
We have an outstanding debt to Jesus for purchasing our freedom and the way we repay it is to love others. As the Bible says, let no debt remain outstanding except to love one another. Let us be good stewards of the great freedom that can produce great love. With great freedom comes great responsibility.
Todd Pearsons, Ph.D. is a minister with Increase International Christian Church.