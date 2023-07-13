Janice Sutton send in

Janice Sutton (right) ropes a calf in a recent competition.

 Contributed by Janice Sutton

Janice Sutton, a longtime volunteer for Ellensburg Rodeo, was born and raised in Ellensburg. With more than 50 years of experience both volunteering and going to the rodeo, she has done and seen so many things.

“I could go back a long ways,” Sutton said. “We rode in the parade with my dad, my brother and sister.”


