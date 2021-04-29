It’s once again time to crown the best roper in the Northwest and the Ellensburg 5 Header is going to do just that.
The Ellensburg Rodeo arena will host ropers and fans for two straight days — this Saturday and Sunday — and up for grabs are paychecks, qualifications for bigger events and of course bragging rights.
Saturday’s schedule highlights 75 breakaway ropers. Each roper is guaranteed four rounds with a short-round finale for the top-10 in the average after four. Event planner Kaycie Kayser said there is $3,000 in added money for the event, with go-round and average paydays paying four spots each.
The event winner earns the right to head to Las Vegas for the Rope for the Crown event later this year. Contestants also have the option to count this as an American qualifier.
Due to the size of the breakaway roping at the 5 Header, the top three contestants can move on to The American semi-finals later this year as well. The American is a $2 million event, which pays $100,000 to event winners.
Last year’s 5 Header breakaway champion Jennifer Casey is back to defend her title.
In addition to Saturday’s breakaway two ropers who need no introduction will battle in a 10-head match roping. Last year’s Ellensburg 5 Header winner — four-time champion Seth Hopper — takes on 2020 match roping champion Bo Pickett (who is also the defending Columbia River Circuit finals champion) for 10 rounds.
The marquee event — the 5 Header — begins 10 a.m. on Sunday and features walking fresh calves. Ropers from six states around the region totaling 45 strong are entered. Similar to the breakaway event, there is $3,000 in added money with each round and the average paying four deep.
Hopper and Pickett are entered as are previous winners Jeff Coehlo, Russell Cardoza, Brett Hale and Kass Kayser.
Ropers are guaranteed calves that are fresh off the cow, one of the unique aspects of the 5 Header year after year. It’s also not uncommon for winners to walk away with $2-$3,000 in earnings. Kass Kayser is providing the breakaway stock. Jason Minor is providing the calves for the 5 Header.
For more information, visit the Ellensburg 5 Header Facebook page.