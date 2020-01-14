It was just a kid proud of his dad. That’s all it was and I’ll happily be part of that interruption every time.
Jason Minor had just won the Columbia River Circuit’s All-Around buckle. He edged Caleb McMillan for the season title and we were behind the chutes talking a bit after he had posed for pics with the PRCA and media photographers on Sunday afternoon.
As it happens often, I was just a happy fan, thrilled that he had accomplished the feat, so my interview questions were admittedly subpar as I just focused on slapping backs and smiling big from the excitement of it all.
About halfway through the interview here comes over 5-year old Hudson, gripping tightly to Jason’s shiny new All-Around buckle.
“Can you take a picture of me with the buckle?”
As Jason tried to find the words to describe what the weekend and season meant to him, I think it was Hudson who pretty much illustrated it all with his question. He was just a kid proud of his dad.
Jason is an all-around cowboy. Cutting, team roping, calf roping, works cattle…I think I’ve seen him in the steer tripping as well. He got a decent start in the circuit rodeos last year and realized that the All-Around was on his radar.
“Yeah for sure, it’s been a goal from this summer,” he said. “I’ve always been a fan of the All-Around and it’s a big moment for my whole family.”
And his family was there with him. People took plenty of pictures with his wife Hailey and four kiddos after the dust settled at the rodeo. Volunteers were tearing down the arena around us, but for a brief moment it was all about Jason and his family.
That family of course includes his trusted horse.
“He did awesome,” he said of 16-year old Uno. “He’s always on his A-game. I was happy with the way he worked.”
Uno has been with Jason for 13 years, so to say they know each other well is an understatement. They’ll travel once again to as many circuit rodeos as he can get to in 2020. And speaking of horses, Jason let his cousin Brady ride his team roping horse for the weekend as well.
“He worked great,” Brady told me. “It made it easy for us to fly up here this time of year.”
So, it was a good weekend for multiple locals at the circuit finals and it ended with Jason’s All-Around, Riley and Brady’s average and season-ending buckles in team roping, as well as Jake Pratt’s season-ending buckle in the calf roping.
By the way, Hudson got his picture with Jason’s buckle, just as he asked. I’m still trying to figure out if he’ll let his dad wear it, or if that’s going on his belt.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo — from the kids to the kids at heart — with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.