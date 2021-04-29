Well, if your address was Ellensburg, Clovis was good to ya. A key stop on the springtime California Run of rodeos, Clovis wrapped up Sunday with $345,300 in paychecks to contestants, a chunk of which went to Ellensburg’s Minor brothers and Jake Pratt.
Pratt, a 2018 NFR qualifier, put some coin in his pocket to help fuel another run to Las Vegas with the average win in calf roping over the weekend. Pratt’s 39.1 seconds on four runs narrowly edged Ryle Smith and Westyn Hughes by a tenth of a second. Pratt sandwiched placing in both the first and final round around a third-round win in 8.4 seconds for $2,264. The aggregate paid him $4,528 for a weekend total of $7,962.
It’s been a quiet spring so far for Pratt in terms of PRCA earnings. Pratt made the finals in Red Bluff a week and a half ago but walked away with a no-time. The big payday in Clovis pushes the tall roper into the top-30 and another solid weekend puts him within striking distance of the top-15.
The Minor brothers had a similar path to big money, placing in the first and final rounds, while winning round three in 8.2 seconds for a $2,206 check. Their four-round combination of 40.2 seconds was 1.1 seconds off the winning mark (39.1 Tyler Wade/Trey Yates), but the team roping brothers left Clovis with $8,602.
Clovis was another check in a decent winter and spring. The brothers haven’t won huge money, but they’ve picked up checks in San Antonio, Scottsdale, Kissimmee and now Clovis among others. The two are in the top five of the header/heeler standings. It’s going to take well more than the $27,000 they have in PRCA earnings to get back to the National Finals, but if they keep winning checks like they have been, their 11th NFR together (and Brady’s 12th overall) will be a reality.
The next stop on the schedule for many ropers is this weekend’s Ellensburg 5 Header. I’ve always said the 5 Header weekend is one of my favorites of the year. There’s just so many talented ropers in the Northwest and the 5 Header is a prestigious roping to win. I was talking with Kaycie Kayser the other day about what goes into planning for the event, and she couldn’t stop thanking the numerous sponsors, most of which are local to the Kittitas Valley, for their commitment to such a great event. We talk about the 5 Header in a separate story in the paper today. But roping fans know to be at the rodeo arena this weekend. There are so many great ropers — locally and beyond — on display this Saturday and Sunday.
The 5 Header is a two-day event highlighting some of the best breakaway and calf ropers in the Northwest.
If we’re going to discuss celebrated local events, look no further than the Bares & Broncs in two weeks. I also talked to Daniel Beard the other day and fans are in for an incredible two-day event bringing in the top bareback and bronc riders in the world. You know the guys you see in the short round here every Labor Day? Yeah, they’ll be here for the Bares & Broncs. We’ll talk about that in a few days.
See you at the rodeo arena.
Jon Guddat covers rodeo – from the kids to the kids at heart – with a weekly rodeo column in the Daily Record. Contact Jon with story ideas at jonguddat@yahoo.com.