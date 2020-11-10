Are you serious? He won another one?
That’s exactly what I wrote a year ago. Trevor Brazile had just won his seventh steer roping world championship in November 2019. Now it’s No. 8. The King of Cowboys again showed that even two years into “retirement” he’s still a force to be reckoned with.
Brazile outlasted Scott Snedecor and Vin Fisher, Jr at the National Finals Steer Roping last weekend, winning the 10-round average on his way to the Gold Buckle. For those counting that is eight event championships to go along with 14 All-Around buckles, three tie-down roping titles and another in team roping. Yeah, that’s 26 buckles.
Brazile’s $69,072 on the weekend helped him finish the year with $117,459 in steer roping earnings. Snedecor had $110,779 and Fisher, Jr., ended with $105,514
On top of that, he crossed the $7 million mark in career PRCA earnings. Second place? Cody Ohl, with $3.5 million. Ohl is retired. In fact, the entire top 10 of career earners is retired, or if they’re not officially retired, they aren’t competing at a level to make the Finals anymore. That list now includes Brazile. When he won the All-Around in 2018, he said this was it, he wasn’t going to travel hard anymore. He stayed true to his word and deliberately chose rodeos close to home and won’t ever compete at the NFR anymore. Of course, he won the steer tripping in 2019. This year he only went to 20 steer ropings…and again, won it all.
“I only went to 20 this year, but I’m not even going to do that next year,” the soon-to-be 44-year old told the PRCA. “I probably will not even go to enough to make the NFSR, so this is a good way to leave it here for me.”
Brazile won the third round and placed in six rounds overall, winning the average over Snedecor on the last steer of the year…just like last year.
Snedecor had a heckuva finals as well, placing in seven rounds and second in the average. His steer got up in the 10th round. If that steer stays down, this story might be different, but that’s rodeo.
“Scott roped his butt off all weekend, and my hat’s off to him,” Brazile said of Snedecor in a PRCA story. “He pushed me as hard as anybody has ever pushed. It is one of those things where I can never let off because he doesn’t. He’s a great competitor.”
Fisher placed in seven rounds – winning the final round with a weekend-best 8.2-second steer – but two no-times dropped him to fourth in the average. Fisher is probably one of the best steer ropers of this generation. He’s been to the Finals 17 times, finishing in the top five 10 times, including six third-place finishes.
Jess Tierney had a sub-par start to his NFSR, missing the pay window in the first five rounds. However, Tierney then won four straight rounds and placed fourth in the 10th round to win $40,251 on the second day alone.
Tuf Cooper won nearly $25,000 on the weekend, pushing him into the top spot in the All-Around. His All-Around earnings of $111,450 is about $25,000 ahead of defending All-Around champ Stetson Wright and another $6,000 ahead of Clay Smith. Cooper is second in tie-down roping. Wright will compete in both saddle bronc and bull riding at next month’s NFR. Smith will go for his third straight team roping header world title, so all three will add to their totals at the NFR.
No one in the Guddat family picked Brazile to win in our annual world champion picks. Yes, you read that right: The King of Cowboys, who now has 26 world championships, eight of which are in steer roping, had no one in our household pick him to win it all. That’s no disrespect to the most decorated professional cowboy there will ever be, but it still goes to show that if Trevor Brazile is in the mix, he’s a factor in the race.
