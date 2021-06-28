Reno, Pecos, Prineville and Springdale all just concluded, we’re already into Greeley and the 4th of July Run of Cowboy Christmas is in full swing. Yep, if you haven’t already thought so, rodeo has definitely started.
There were plenty of solid paydays on the weekend, but Reno’s $680,000 payday certainly takes the cake. The top money winner there? Well, that title goes to Mr. JB Mauney of PBR fame. Mauney — who has two PBR championships as part of 10 straight years of top 8 finishes or better — has focused on rodeo this year and the North Carolina bull rider swept all three rounds in Reno, taking home $20,920. The winnings pushed him to the top five in the bull riding standings.
It wasn’t 20-grand in earnings, but locals made some cash in Reno as well. The Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor duo split second in the first round of Reno’s team roping for $4,466 and the Minor brothers of Riley and Brady also split seventh in the first round for $613. The brothers just missed the short round, finishing 13th — top 12 made it to Reno’s finale — and missed out on another potential payday.
But the Rogers/Minor team also split the win in Meridian, Idaho, for another $1,557 and left Prineville, Ore., with $367. The three paydays will keep Jake Minor in the top 15 and push Rogers across that threshold.
Jake Pratt ($1,653 tie-down) and Kaycie Kayser ($894, barrels) also picked up Prineville paydays as well. If Pratt finds a groove during Cowboy Christmas, he’ll make up that $10,000 gap between him and the top 15.
That’s what I’m always talking about in this weekly space: The top 15. The best 15 athletes in each discipline will find themselves in Las Vegas each December where a guy can make more in 10 days than he did the previous 10 months. A big way of getting there is winning big during Cowboy Christmas. A win at Greeley will help, but what about Cody, Wyo., St. Paul, Ore., Prescott, Ariz., or even locally here in Toppenish? What about Oakley City, Utah, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, or Mandan, North Dakota? If there will be money paid out, cowboys and cowgirls will be there.
Toppenish is one of those rodeos that was a PRCA regular, then decided to re-brand as a ProWest rodeo, but for the last few years is back on the PRCA circuit. If a cowboy or barrel racer times it right, it might be on the schedule between a Eugene and a Livingston or a St. Paul and Red Lodge. There just so much rodeo in such a small stretch of the calendar and athletes try to make it all.
If we’re going to discuss former ProWest rodeos on the PRCA schedule, then you’ve got to include the Cle Elum Roundup, which is a month from now. The girls and I were talking about this at home last weekend, reminiscing about the first year of the Roundup. Now that it takes place just before dusk with a 6 p.m. start, it nearly guarantees perfect summer weather in a shady, wooded environment.
See you around the circuit this weekend.
