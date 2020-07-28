The Kittitas County 4-H Council has chosen recipients for the 2020 4-H Endowment, Jeanette K. Burghart Memorial, and Barbara Schnebly Shaw scholarships, according to a news release.
4-H members applied for these scholarships based on participation in leadership and Know Your Government projects, as well as club leadership and public demonstration participation. A panel of three judges was chosen among the Kittitas County 4-H Council members to review applications and interview the applicants.
Grace Allphin, a nine-year member of 4-Hooves 4-H club, is the recipient of the Kittitas County 4-H Endowment scholarship. The scholarship is awarded based upon a candidate letter of application, letters of recommendation, record book completeness, leadership experience, community service and an interview. Allphin’s 4-H involvement has included swine and leadership projects. This fall Allphin will attend Washington State University to pursue a nursing degree.
Brock Bowers, a three-year member of the On Target 4-H club is the recipient of the Jeanette K. Burghart Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has been actively engaged in 4-H Know Your Government. Bowers was involved with Know Your Government, in addition to his Shooting Sports project disciplines: .22 Rifle, Shotgun, Archery, Western Heritage, .22 Pistol and .22 Air Pistol. This fall Bowers will attend Seattle Pacific University majoring in theatre and performing arts.
There are two additional scholarships awarded in the name of Barbara Schnebly Shaw. These scholarships require participation in club leadership and demonstrations and can be awarded to a high school or college student. The recipients this year are Payton Lyyski and Dawn Smith. Lyyski was a 10-year member of the Grow Em & Show Em 4-H club, spending her time showing steers and sheep. She will be continuing her education at Oklahoma State University studying Animal Science with a goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Smith was a 10-year 4-H member in the Kids & Kritters 4-H club where she participated in swine, foods, photography, and leadership projects. She is currently attending Boise State University with a major in criminal justice and a minor in Spanish.
4-H is a worldwide organization serving young people who are learning citizenship, leadership and life skills through projects such as Know Your Government, leadership, livestock, horses, shooting sports, dogs, poultry, rabbits, cavy, foods, sewing, arts and crafts, robotics and gardening. In Kittitas County, there are over 380 members enrolled in 22 clubs, overseen by 88 volunteer leaders.