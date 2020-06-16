Faith Larsen, a senior at Thorp High School, has been awarded the 2020 Vandebrake Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 by Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 Volunteer Association, according to a news release.
Larsen was selected based on her academic excellence as well as her volunteer activities outside of school in her community. Larsen maintained a 3.94 GPA, received the social studies writing award, ASB secretary from 2018-2020 and is active at her church. Faith is enrolled at Central Washington University and plans to study photography and explore a minor in business, in addition to plans to get married in the fall.
“Faith is an excellent student who is devoted to her family and community,” said Paul Sadesky, the department’s chair. “The scholarship is a way for Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 Volunteer Association to recognize students who are committed to bettering our community. Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 Volunteer Association is proud to award such a special and exemplary individual this scholarship.”
About the scholarship
Kittitas County Fire District No. 1 Volunteer Association administers and has awarded the Vandebrake Memorial Scholarship annually since 2018 to a graduating senior at Thorp High School. The scholarship amount ranges from $500 to $1,000.
Applicants should demonstrate leadership skills and dedication to their community by serving others, making a positive impact in their schools and communities. Applicants are required to be nominated by high school superintendent or teacher and plan to attend post-secondary or trade school.
Application periods are open Nov. 1 and are closed March 29. Scholarships are awarded by May 31 annually. Additional information can be found by e-mailing kcfd1@fairpoint.net or call 509-964-2435.
Cle Elum grad wins Kelleher scholaship
Merit Resource Services has been offering competitive scholarships to graduating high school students for more than 20 years in honor of Howard Kelleher, long time Yakima Valley advocate for recovery.
This year’s local recipient is Grace Terrill of Cle Elum-Roslyn High School,
Howard died in 2005 at the age of 97 and had dedicated almost 50 years to helping persons with Substance Use Disorders find recovery.
This year Merit Resource Services gave out four $1,000 Howard Kelleher Memorial Scholarships.
Ellensburg native graduates from Whitman College
Ellensburg native Alexandra Lupton received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College on May 24. A graduate of the Washington Virtual Academy, Lupton graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Art, Rhetoric Studies. Graduates were honored in a virtual commencement ceremony this year.