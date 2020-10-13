Jim Daly is the Individual Friend of 4-H for 2020. Jim has been the investment advisor to the Kittitas County 4-H Endowment Trust Fund since its inception back in 1988. Through Jim’s efforts and understanding of the Trust Fund goals, the Endowment principal has grown substantially over the years through thoughtful and solid investment strategies. Jim has been instrumental in the successful outcomes of the Endowment Trust Fund, both in principal and the ability of the Endowment Trust Fund board to annually help fund investment earnings to the Kittitas County 4-H Council.
Though he and the firms he has represented collect fees, Jim has helped our success by annually donating to the Endowment Trust Fund. Though it may not be documented, the majority if not all the fees he has earned have been donated back to the Endowment Trust Fund.
Jim truly understands the purpose and goals of the Endowment Trust Fund. For nearly 30 years, Jim has been instrumental in the financial success of the Fund and the importance of the Fund in supporting the youth in Kittitas County.
The Kittitas County Sheep Producers is the Business Friend of 4-H for 2020. They have been a continuous supporter of the Kittitas County 4-H Program by sponsoring awards for youth at the Kittitas County Fair for over 30 years. The Association not only sponsors trophies and cash awards for Open Class sheep and wool projects (entered by both adults and youth) but equally if not more importantly trophies and belt buckles for 4-H members who exhibit lambs in market classes as well as fitting and showing at our county fair. The Sheep Producers also sponsor medallion awards for fitting and showing classes at the annual Sheep Pre-Show held in June.
The Association also helps sponsor and financially support the Rodeo City Classic for the past few year. This provides an opportunity for 4-H youth to show their lambs and have a chance to practice showing techniques, participate in judging, and attend a premiere on selecting, raising, managing, and showing lambs.
2020 Outstanding Leader Award
Dianna Cobain has been selected as the 2020 Kittitas County Outstanding 4-H Leader. Dianna has been a leader in the Fairview 4-H club for 19 years. The club has fluctuated in member size from as few as 10 to as many as 70 members. She does a wonderful job making sure everyone is involved and receives the help they need. She works nights but still makes it to every event with a smile on her face.
Dianna has served as 4-H Council Vice President, Livestock Committee Vice President, and has been a member of the concession booth committee for many years. Her son has been out of 4-h for 11 years and she continues to be a leader and supporter of 4-H. She has been involved in many aspects of the program and is also always willing to take on new projects. She is very organized and efficient.
Leader pins are awarded to leaders for the first year and then in five year increments.
First year leader pins were presented to Harmony Barsness, Arlou Cox, Lacey Nicholson, Robert Olea, Stacy Olea, Jody Rice, Jennifer Ryder, Patty Schott, Kevin Smith and James Wickerath.
Five year leader pins were awarded to Frank Bacon, Jessica Bacon, Laura Bobovski, Chairty Cook, Julie Coppock, Shawna Swanson, and Xeni Tenerelli.
A ten year leader pin was awarded to Dori Watts, a 25 year pin to Mark Crowley, and a 30 year pin was to Dick Wedin.
One or two 4-Hers per club can receive the “I’m TeRRiFiCC Award.” This is recognition for the 4-Her who has demonstrated ethical behavior. The award recognizes the six pillars of character (trustworthy, Respectful, Responsible, Fair, Caring, and a good Citizen).
This year’s winners of the “I’m TeRRiFiCC” award: Michael Mattson, Michael Muratore, Caitlyn Muratore, Reid Moreland, Trent Moreland, Ayven Moon, Hannah Allenbaugh, Norah Joyce, Hannah Williams, Tate Morse, Layne Hink, Isabella Steele, Elle Rose Lanphere, Hattie Shull, Cecilia Fiske, Cameron Annell, Logan Annell, Jack Case, Lily Case, Dylan Cook, Graysen Cook, Landon Cook, Hayley Jones, Payten Jones, Rachael Mabbutt, Colton Magruder, Isabella Magruder, Dayton Morse, Garrett Morse, Jimmy Newcomb, Quinton Newcomb, Clint Rinehart, Cheyenne Uren, Todd Uren, Gavin Gremel,
Taylor Alder, and Juliana Blackmore.
The winners are rewarded with “I’m TeRRiFiCC” Certificates. Congratulations to you all.
Beyond the Call of Duty Award
This is recognition for the 4-Her who helped inexperienced members and “pitched in” to make the best better. This year’s winners are: Ava LaValley, Josie Allemand, Ashlynn Stevie, Kelby Tostenson, Raylene Olea, Grace Mulder, Natalie Cox, Dallie Coffey, Charlie Nansel, and Dakota Watts.
Each has been rewarded with a gift card sponsored by Dairy Queen and a “Beyond the Call of Duty” Certificate.
Mary Matthews Record Book Award
The Mary Matthews Record Book Award, awards a $20 cash award to each of two juniors if deserving and $20 for each of four intermediates and/or seniors if deserving. This year’s winners of the Mary Matthews Record Book Award are:
This year’s Medal of Honor for Record Books goes to:
Emily Ryder—Medal in Horse
Heidi Rizor – Adventures in Family Living
The following members are awarded with a $5 Winegar’s gift card for completing their books and turning them in for review: