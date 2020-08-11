This little bird is common in our area, but may be hard to appreciate unless you live or walk in sage or grasslands. Because of its distinctive, lilting song, the naturalist John Burroughs gave it the name Vesper Sparrow. “Vespers” denotes the historical sunset prayer service in some religions, and Burroughs felt that it sang most impressively in the evening.
A medium-sized sparrow, about half the size of the American Robin, it can be seen or heard in dusty fields or grasslands of our area during spring and summer while breeding. Its streaky breast, white outer tail feathers (seen only in flight), and white eye ring are good features to help with identification. Males and females look quite similar, and both share nesting duties. During breeding, they feed mostly on insects, and the nest is an open cup on the ground, hidden in clumps of vegetation. Vesper Sparrows arrive very early in spring and migrate as far south as mid-Central America in the late fall.
There are many sparrows, and most are dusky grays and browns and can be pesky to identify without binoculars. Sometimes even experts scratch their heads, especially this time of year, when the young birds (which sometimes don't look much like their parents) are out and about. Asking a series of questions may help you figure it all out: What does the bird sound like? How does it act? Where is it found (for example, grasslands, forests, towns or wetlands)? Of course, visual features are important as well. Using some or all of these identification tools may help you learn about birds in your environment.
