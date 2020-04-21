Births — April 13-14 Apr 21, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 13n Kirsten Koch and Dmitri Rottler of Ellensburg, a boy, Nicholas Leroy Rottler, 7 pounds 2 ounces April 14n Maria and Simon Rillera of Ellensburg, a boy, Simon Peter Rillera II, 7 pounds 0 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nicholas Leroy Rottler Dmitri Rottler Simon Rillera Maria Kirsten Koch Simon Peter Rillera Ii Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. COVID-19 Updates Activate Your Online Account Today Activate Don't have an account? Become a member today for less than $10/month and get your news any way you want it! Subscribe Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSmall plane crashes 10 miles south of EllensburgTeachers surprise students while school is closedApril 17 blotter: Bathroom taken hostageLocal funeral homes continue to keep business personal, while taking safety precautionsGirl Scout makes masks instead of cookiesApril 16 blotter: Back pain graffitiApril 15 blotter: Stolen food returned for refundLetter: Political foes trying to use crisis to bring Trump downEllensburg school construction not slowed by virus outbreakCentral Washington University music department adjusting to the online education Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter