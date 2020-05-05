Support Local Journalism


April 29

n Peggy Cupples and Jacob Bender of Ellensburg, a boy, Chase Jacob Bender, 7 pounds 12 ounces

May 1

n Courtney and Sy Danton of Ellensburg, a boy, Lukas Alexander Danton, 8 pounds 12 ounces

