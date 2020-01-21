Births — Jan. 14-16 Jan 21, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 14 n Megan and Nicholas Gray of Ellensburg, a boy, Everett Dean Gray, 8 pounds 0 ounces Jan. 16n Stephanie and Nathan Andersh of Ellensburg, a boy, Gavin Charles Andersh, 7 pounds 14 ounces Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stephanie Megan Nicholas Gray Dean Gray Nathan Andersh Gavin Charles Andersh Everett Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNow and forever: Images capture immediacy, history of wildland firefightingUpstairs in Downtown proving its worth as a viable optionLibrary staff learns how to address homeless situationJazz Band I saxophonist Ryan McKnight reaching for the starsJan. 17 blotter: Writing in dog feces; juvenile making outChristian band Sidewalk Prophets making a stop in EllensburgEllensburg girls defeat Prosser to cap tough stretch of games and to remain undefeatedGreg Sparling returns to the Nicholson Pavilion and earns his first win vs. CWUMissing woman's estranged husband named person of interestEllensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb retires from position at Elmview Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter