Births — Jan. 9-10
Jan 14, 2020

Jan. 9
n Maggie and Nate Marley of Ellensburg, a boy, Bennett Steven Marley, 7 pounds 15 ounces

Jan. 10
n Megan and Jeston Bennett of Ellensburg, a boy, Jax, 8 pounds 5.6 ounces